Kia and Hyundai develop ICT connected Shift System

Technology 24 Feb 2020

Kia Motors Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company have developed a connected Shit System capable of shift gear based on road and traffic conditions.


While the technologies used to automatically shift depend on drivers’ preferences, such as Smart Drive Mode – available on most current Kia and Hyundai models – ICT Connected Shift System is the first ICT to automatically shift the gear according to road and traffic conditions. Kia and Hyundai plan to apply the technology on future vehicles.

Hyundai Kia ICT Connected Shift System

ICT Connected Shift System uses intelligent software in the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) that collects and interprets real-time input from underlying technologies, including 3D navigation equipped with a precise map of the road as well as cameras and radar for smart cruise control. The 3D navigation input includes elevation, gradient, curvature and a variety of road events as well as current traffic conditions. Radar detects the speed and distance between the vehicle and others, and a forward-looking camera provides lane information.

Hyundai Kia ICT Connected Shift System

Using all of these inputs, the TCU predicts the optimal shift scenario for real-time driving situations through an artificial intelligence algorithm and shifts the gears accordingly. For example, when a relatively long slow down is expected and radar detects no speed irregularities with the car ahead, the transmission clutch temporarily switches to neutral mode to improve fuel efficiency.

When Kia and Hyundai tested a vehicle with an ICT Connected Shift System on a heavily curved road, the frequency of shifts in cornering was reduced by approximately 43 per cent compared to vehicles without the system. Accordingly, the system also reduced the frequency of brake operation by approximately 11 per cent, thereby minimising driving fatigue and brake wear.

When rapid acceleration was required to enter a highway, the driving mode automatically switched to Sport Mode at the merge, making it easier to join the traffic flow. After merging with traffic, the vehicle automatically returned to its original driving mode, enabling safe and efficient driving.

In addition, the engine brakes were automatically applied upon release of the accelerator pedal by determining speed bumps, downhill slopes and location of the speed limit change on the road. The changes in distance from the front car were detected by the front radar to adjust appropriate transmission gear automatically, which improved driving quality.

The system is also in line with autonomous technology. The ICT Connected Shift System will deliver both improved fuel efficiency and a stable driving experience in the era of autonomous vehicles by providing improved performance in response to real-time road and traffic conditions.

Kia and Hyundai are planning to further develop the ICT Connected Shift System into an even more intelligent transmission technology that can communicate with traffic signals based on LTE or 5G communication and identify drivers’ tendencies, resulting in further refinement of gear-shift control.

(Source: Hyundai-Kia)

Tags

Image Gallery

Kia and Hyundai develop ICT connected Shift System - Image 2
Kia and Hyundai develop ICT connected Shift System - Image 3
Kia and Hyundai develop ICT connected Shift System - Image 1

Related Stories

Kia and Hyundai develop ICT connected Shift System

Kia and Hyundai develop ICT connected Shift System

Kia Motors Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company have developed a connected Shit System capable of shift gear based on road and traffic conditions.
Audi AI:Trail quattro Concept

Audi AI:Trail quattro Concept

Completing a quartet of AI-based concepts, the Audi AI:TRAIL quattro is a four-seater off-roader with high all-around visibility and extended range for exploring nature.
Audi RS 7 Sportback

Audi RS 7 Sportback

Based on the A7 Sportback presented in 2017, the RS 7 presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show features a 560hp 4 liter V8 engine and a number of sporty design elements.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2020 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom