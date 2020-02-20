Kevin Rice is new Pininfarina Chief Creative Officer

20 Feb 2020
Kevin Rice is new Pininfarina Chief Creative Officer

Pininfarina has announced that effective March 1st 2020 Kevin Rice will join the design company as Chief Creative Officer, reporting directly to CEO Silvio Pietro Angori.


KevinRice, a world-renowned automotive designer with British and German nationality, will be the creative and strategic guide at Group level on all aspects of Design (Mobility, Industrial & Experience Design, Architecture) with direct responsibility for the Mobility Design Business Unit.

Graduated from Coventry University, UK, 56 years old, Kevin has been working as an Automotive Designer since 1986.

Kevin Rice at Mazda Design Europe in 2015

Kevin Rice at Mazda Design Europe in 2015

He started his long international career in design as junior designer in Germany and then in Italy, where he got accustomed to Italian design. Then he moved to Mazda and BMW, where he was responsible for the management of a number of different projects.

Back at Mazda, he was involved for 5 years in the definition of the carmaker’s future design direction.

In 2018 he moved to Chery and worked as Vice President and Global Head of Design of Chery International.

He won the red Dot Award for the Mazda Mx5 in 2016 and, with his team, the “Best Concept Car of the Year” during the Geneva Motor Show in 2018.

(Source: Pininfarina)

