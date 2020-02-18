Hyundai previews Prophecy Concept

At the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show Hyundai Motor Company will unveil Prophecy, an electric concept vehicle expressing the company’s latest design language.

The Concept is based on the brand’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy, and features a flowing silhouette flowing over broad rear flanks that should ensure highly efficient aerodynamics.

The boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels are complemented by the integrated spoiler and pixel lamp taillights.

“”Prophecy” does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time,” said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

“Its iconic design stands to expand Hyundai’s design spectrum toward even broader horizons.”

The name “Prophecy” reflects the concept’s purpose, defining the direction of future Hyundai designs, while establishing itself as a design icon for Hyundai’s EV lineup.

At the Geneva Show Hyundai Motor will be showcasing electrification strategy under the concept of ‘Real Progress is in the Air’, which is inspired by new brand vision(Progress for Humanity) and exhibition contents.

(Source: Hyundai)