At the Geneva Motor Show DS will reveal an all-electric, 5-meter long concept car showcasing the brand’s future design direction and a host of innovative technologies.

The Aero Sport Lounge Concept is DS’ vision for the future of luxury mobility: a vehicle that combines sustainability and efficiency with a distinctive character and design, innovative materials and technologies.

Exterior Design

The exterior is characterize dby generous dimensions, with a length of 5.00 meters, and a steeply raked roof line which reduces drag.

The air is directed from the front grille to the side aero details by passing through large 23 inch wheels, whose shape was designed with airflow in mind.

At the front, the grille is a screen around the badge and showcases the illuminated “DS AUTOMOBILES” lettering.

Located behind the composite material’s window, several sensors read the road conditions. The lighting system features Matrix LED Vision projector headlights paired with daytime running lights and the DS Light Veil illuminated sheets that preview the future DS signature.

The DS Aero Sport Lounge Concept is powered by a 500Kw (680hp) electric motor linked to a 110kWh new generation battery located in the floor for a range greater than 400-miles (650km).

This technology – which draws from DS’ participation in the Forumla E championship – enables to sprint from 0 to 62mph (100kph) in just 2.8 seconds.

Interior Design

As the name implies, the interior is focusd on providing passenger an outstanding travel experience, and is characterized by original solutions and the use of premium materials.

In front of the occupants, two wide strips create a suspended shape. The lower strip, clad in satin cotton, displays information projected from the top strip.

The surface is brought to life with the necessary elements of navigation or finding and sharing new types of infotainment. The fusion of information and entertainment comes into its own by doing away with the constraints of touchpads.

On either side, the screens provide digital mirrors and the group of controls needed for configuration and comfort. As in a first-class setting, each occupant has their own screen. The elements necessary for driving are projected onto the windscreen with augmented reality.

Between the seats, the central armrest acts as a guide. It reads, interprets and answers every hand gesture thats to technology co-developed with Ultraleap, a start-up based in Silicon Valley: by combining Leap Motion and Ultrahaptics, the hand makes a gesture and receives a sensory answer. Sensors detect each movement and tiny speakers pulse a wave which feels like something solid.

The concept is also equipped with an artificial intelligence system – named IRIS – situated at the center of the dashboar, allowing to control everything with simple conversation.

The strip of the dashboard and the back of the seats are clad with straw marquetry, an engineered material that combines luxury craftsmanship and sustainability. Straw, a common and economical material, becomes a symbol of quality through the unique expertise of a Parisian craftsman.

The large seats are adorned with satin cotton around high-density mousse technology that brings comfort to the fore. The surface is extremely smooth due to a very fine weave which gives it incomparable strength and softness.

In the doors, a fabric technique of plaited three-material microfibre has multiple transparent strands within it, bringing ambient light into the cockpit. The unique plaiting, the sign of an incredible craftsman, combines art and technology.

Straw marquetry

That most humble material, straw, has become a luxury component. Drawn from 17th Century techniques, this tradition takes a prominent place in decorative art courtesy of the Lison de Caunes atelier.

Made bespoke for the cockpit of the DS Aero Lounge Concept, rye straw sparkles through its silky touch and shimmering reflections.

The raw material is plentiful and natural. Grown and harvested the old-fashioned way in Burgundy, it is then dried and coloured before being split, stem by stem, according to an ancient technique in order to be glued on its flat side and flattened at the fold on its support. The natural silica varnish on the straw makes it heat resistant and waterproof.

Official Statements

Thierry Metroz, Design director DS Automobiles, commented: “DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE is a manifesto intended to illustrate the buzzword ‘sustainable’. It is a clear willingness to offer luxury while still thinking about our environmental footprint: the quality of sustainability. DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE illustrates the opening of a new era for the car. An amazing pathway is opening for us to transform new limitations into opportunities to make cars that are more and more charismatic. For this concept car, which is a prelude to our next creations, we have opted for solutions that are avant-garde and high technology in which the purely technical element is concealed for the benefit of the beauty. In the cockpit, we have chosen to work with unexpected materials, hand crafted with simple, pure lines, expressing a new kind of tranquillity.”

(Source: DS Automobiles)