Czinger reveals 1250 hp 21C Hypercar

Los Angeles-based Czinger has unveiled the first details of the 21C, a hybrid hypercar set to be built in 80 units using an innovative production system.


The 21C features an all-wheel drive transmission and a powertrain combining a mid-positioned in-house developed twin-turbocharged 2.88-liter V8 unit and two electric motors, each powering a front wheel with torque vectoring.

The powertain is coupled with a seven-speed sequential transaxle gearbox with a hydraulic actuated multi-plate clutch.

The 21C is manufactured using a patented production system which includes automated design and optimization software, additive manufacturing driven processes, high accuracy automated assembly, and novel performance materials.

The chassis is made from proprietary high-performance alloy and carbon fiber multi-material structures and is produced though computational engineering, printing and assembly.

The design of the 21C  is inspired by the concept of functional art: “Performance driven “Iine logic” gives rise to the car’s dramatic shape.”

“Every opening (cut) line on the car connects two graphic or functional features, and strong, athletic surfaces flow and wrap around the car’s performance core.”

The body is tightly wrapped around the chassis and designed for maximum aerodynamic efficiency.

The 21C features 1250hp and dry weight under 1200kg, for a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. The impressive performance figures include a quarter mile sprint in 8.1 seconds, 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.9 seconds, 0 to 186 mph (300 kph) to 0 in 15 seconds and 0 to 248 mph (400 kph) to 0 in 29 seconds.

Designed and manufactured in Los Angeles, California, the Czinger 21C will debut at the Geneva  Motor Show and is set to be produced in a limted series of 80 vehicles, including a road and a track-orientated variant, both offering extensive customization options.

(Source: Czinger)

