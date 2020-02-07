Ariel’s “Hipercar” expected for 2020

Special Cars 7 Feb 2020

The British carmaker is planning to reveal the new model – named Hipercar  and previewed back in 2017 within the end of the year.


Ariel Hipercar Design Sketch Render

The newswas published by Autoblog, which reported the statements from a company’s spokeperson, who hinted at a possible reveal before mid-September.

Ariel Hipercar Design Sketch Render

The Hipercar was previewed in 2017 with a series of sketches/renders and was quite different from the Atom essential design.

Ariel Hipercar Chassis

Among the technical highlights were a 1,180 hp powertrain featuring a gasoline-electric system centered around a turbine that generates electric power that is then used to feed in-wheel motors via a lithium-ion battery pack. The projected 0-60 mph sprint time was 2.4 seconds.

Ariel Hipercar Chassis

(Source: Ariel via Autoblog.com)

Related Stories

Ecurie Ecosse LM69 is a retro-modern Le Mans racer

Ecurie Ecosse LM69 is a retro-modern Le Mans racer

Scottish racing team Ecurie Ecosse has created an exclusive supercar inspired from the legendary 1966 Jaguar XJ13.
Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey

Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey

The Petersen Automotive Museum will bring a selection of movie star cars - including the DeLorean from Back to the Future,  to the Monterey Car Week.
McLaren teases new open supercar for Ultimate Series

McLaren teases new open supercar for Ultimate Series

McLaren has revealed a design rendering of an all-new Ultimate Series supercar, focused on pure, open-top driving experience.

