Ariel’s “Hipercar” expected for 2020

The British carmaker is planning to reveal the new model – named Hipercar and previewed back in 2017 within the end of the year.

The newswas published by Autoblog, which reported the statements from a company’s spokeperson, who hinted at a possible reveal before mid-September.

The Hipercar was previewed in 2017 with a series of sketches/renders and was quite different from the Atom essential design.

Among the technical highlights were a 1,180 hp powertrain featuring a gasoline-electric system centered around a turbine that generates electric power that is then used to feed in-wheel motors via a lithium-ion battery pack. The projected 0-60 mph sprint time was 2.4 seconds.

(Source: Ariel via Autoblog.com)