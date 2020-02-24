AIWAYS teases U6ion electric crossover concept

Concept Cars 24 Feb 2020

At the 2020 Geneva Motor Show Shanghai-based AIWAYS will present the U6ion, an all-electric crossover concept designed under the supervision of Ken Okuyama.


AIWAYS, a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider, has published the first sketches of its U6ion electric crossover coupe concept, ahead of the model’s global debut at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show  next month.

AIWAYS U6ion Concept Design Sketch Render

The U6ion previews a second all-electric SUV from AIWAYS, based on the same MAS (More Adaptable Structure) platform as its U5 sibling.

AIWAYS U6ion Concept Design Sketch Render

Under the supervision of Ken Okuyama, creator of the Ferrari Enzo and former Pininfarina design chief, and now chief advisor for design and arts at AIWAYS, the company has created a form language which “embodies the ‘intelligent and simplified technology’ at the heart of AIWAYS product development ethos.”

AIWAYS U5 SUV

Above: the customer-ready U5 SUV that will make its European premiere at the upcoming Geneva Show

AIWAYS chief designer Dongfei Luo commented: “The U6ion sketches present a crossover coupe with a harmonious and exciting body shape, aimed at attracting young car users looking for a zero-emission SUV that offers style, practicality and electric performance.”

(Source: AIWAYS)

Tags

Image Gallery

AIWAYS teases U6ion electric crossover concept - Image 1
AIWAYS teases U6ion electric crossover concept - Image 3
AIWAYS teases U6ion electric crossover concept - Image 2
AIWAYS teases U6ion electric crossover concept - Image 4

Related Stories

Turin IED reveals Tracy Concept ahead of Geneva debut

Turin IED reveals Tracy Concept ahead of Geneva debut

At the 2020 Geneva Motor Show Turin IED will present Tracy, a shared mobility concept vehicle created by the students of its Master in Transportation Design.
Skoda Octavia vRS iV: preview design sketches

Skoda Octavia vRS iV: preview design sketches

At the 2020 Geneva Motor Show Škoda will present the Octavia vRS iV, a sporty variant of the fourth generation sedan model.
AIWAYS teases U6ion electric crossover concept

AIWAYS teases U6ion electric crossover concept

At the 2020 Geneva Motor Show Shanghai-based AIWAYS will present the U6ion, an all-electric crossover concept designed under the supervision of Ken Okuyama.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Random Publications

Latest Design Jobs

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2020 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom