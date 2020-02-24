AIWAYS teases U6ion electric crossover concept

At the 2020 Geneva Motor Show Shanghai-based AIWAYS will present the U6ion, an all-electric crossover concept designed under the supervision of Ken Okuyama.

AIWAYS, a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider, has published the first sketches of its U6ion electric crossover coupe concept, ahead of the model’s global debut at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show next month.

The U6ion previews a second all-electric SUV from AIWAYS, based on the same MAS (More Adaptable Structure) platform as its U5 sibling.

Under the supervision of Ken Okuyama, creator of the Ferrari Enzo and former Pininfarina design chief, and now chief advisor for design and arts at AIWAYS, the company has created a form language which “embodies the ‘intelligent and simplified technology’ at the heart of AIWAYS product development ethos.”

AIWAYS chief designer Dongfei Luo commented: “The U6ion sketches present a crossover coupe with a harmonious and exciting body shape, aimed at attracting young car users looking for a zero-emission SUV that offers style, practicality and electric performance.”

(Source: AIWAYS)