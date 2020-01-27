Toyota announces compact SUV for Europe

Toyota has announced its plans to introduce a new B-segment SUV based on a new variant of the GA-B platform.

The new model will be built at Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) in Onnaing, near Valenciennes, France, alongside the Toyota Yaris.

Thanks to the flexibility of the new GA-B platform, it can support vehicles of a different width, length, wheelbase or height.

Matt Harrison, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Europe commeted: “[…] we expect these vehicles will account for around thirty percent of the Toyota sales volume in Europe by 2025. You won’t have to wait too long to see the final design, and you will see that this is not just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension, but an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model with a compact, dynamic design and personality of its own.”

(Source: Toyota)