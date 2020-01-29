The new Seat Leon

Seat has presented the all-new version of its bes-selling model, focused on efficiency and advanced connectivity.

In the design department, the new Leon shows ronovated exterior and interior designs, with revised proportions, a more determined face and smoother lines.

The model features a number of lighting technologies including wraparound interior ambient light, rear coast-to-coast light, dynamic blinkers, full LED headlights and welcome lights.

The new Leon is defined as a “fully connected car”: it is equipped with in-car and out-car connectivity (Online-based navigation, functions and services), including Full Link with Android Auto and wireless CarPlay.

Powertrains include petrol (TSI), diesel (TDI), compressed natural gas (TGI), mild-hybrid (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) technologies.

The all-new Leon is designed, developped and produced in Barcelona, at the brand’s Martorell facilities.

(Source: Seat)