Production Cars 29 Jan 2020
The new Seat Leon

Seat has presented the all-new version of its bes-selling model, focused on efficiency and advanced connectivity.


In the design department, the new Leon shows ronovated exterior and interior designs, with revised proportions, a more determined face and smoother lines.

2020 New Seat Leon

2016 Seat Leon

Above: the 2016 Leon model

New Seat Leon

The model features a number of lighting technologies including wraparound interior ambient light, rear coast-to-coast light, dynamic blinkers, full LED headlights and welcome lights.

2020 New Seat Leon

The new Leon is defined as a “fully connected car”: it is equipped with in-car and out-car connectivity (Online-based navigation, functions and services), including Full Link with Android Auto and wireless CarPlay.

2020 New Seat Leon Interior

Powertrains include petrol (TSI), diesel (TDI), compressed natural gas (TGI), mild-hybrid (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) technologies.

2020 New Seat Leon

The all-new Leon is designed, developped and produced in Barcelona, at the brand’s Martorell facilities.

(Source: Seat)

