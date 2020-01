Tesla is planning to set up a new design and research center in China. A posting asking for design ideas included a new design sketch render.

The image was included in a post which called for applications for jobs at the new facility – to be submitted by February 1st 2020.

Tesla China mentioned these plans on its official WeChat account, reporting that the company is planning to hire designers and other professionals to build “Chinese-style” Tesla vehicles.

