New Volkswagen Caddy: design preview (updated)

UPDATE on January 29th, 2020:

Volkswagen hjas posted new sketch renders of the new Caddy, as well as the following information on the design:

“The Cargo version of the Caddy underlines the new confidence in the otherwise so functional, practical category. The draft design shows clearly: the roof line slopes down slightly towards the back, the short wheelbase is becoming longer and the wheels, as requested, bigger. The LED light graphics too are becoming very innovative: the front lights visually extend the grille and lead directly on to the vehicle body’s sporty, elegant side lines. The draft design of the new Caddy also already clearly indicates more vertically arranged, slim lights at the back. Everything different, but still with a large cargo capacity and great flexibility. The features that always made the Caddy attractive to its customers are retained. In short: 100 per cent new, 100 per cent Caddy.

An example of more sportiness in the segment is made clear on the passenger car variant, too: as a short wheelbase the vehicle does not only look more serene, it is in reality broader and longer. The new Caddy will thus be considered by many customers, including those keen on sport and active leisure pursuits, as an interesting, practical option. One eye-catching feature is without doubt the huge panoramic glass roof, the largest in the segment. The new Caddy shows its sporty slim design – with a serene, coherent appearance. All signs that the new model too is launching with the aim of being the benchmark in its class.

At the same time more driver assistance systems than ever before find their way here into the urban delivery vehicle / family MPV class. The new Caddy is ‘always connected’. That means it becomes its own internet device with real-time information on wheels.

Urban delivery van and family MPV versions of the new Caddy will both be presented to the world’s public for the first time at the end of February. Further details to follow.”

ORIGINAL ARTICLE (December 27th, 2020)

The preview renders show possible configurations, combined with a lean, one-piece design.

Design elements include the slightly sloping roof line, the sculpturally shaped sides; the more strongly vertically arranged, slim LED lights at the rear (that will also appear on the passenger car version); a larger looking rear window; larger wheels, a vehicle front with a cohesive look and LED lights, a narrower radiator grille and a larger looking logo.

The commercially used versions of the new Caddy will also have a non-transparent tailgate and continue to offer swing doors as an option.

(Source: Volkswagen)