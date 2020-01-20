Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery

Concept Cars 20 Jan 2020
Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery

A set of sketches and renders from the design process of the Vision AVTR Concept, the design study developed by Mercedes-Benz in partnership with Avatar Films and presented at the CES Show.


As the company reports, “This concept vehicle embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.”

The design study is the result of a global partnership between the German carmaker and Avatr Films: the vehicle gets its inspiration from the world of Pandora and shares the focus on themes such as sustainability, respect for the environment and advanced technologies and human-machine-nature interactions.

Below are the official design images. Check back soon for the article and the videos.

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Design Sketches

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Design Sketches

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Design Render

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Design Render

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Design Render

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Interior Design Render

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Interior Design Sketch

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Interior Design Render

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Interior Design Render

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Flaps inspired by Avatar Design Sketches

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Wheels inspired by Avatar Design Sketches

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Design Presentation

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Design Presentation

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Design Presentation

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Tags

Image Gallery

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery - Image 9
Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery - Image 10
Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery - Image 17
Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery - Image 19
Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery - Image 2
Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery - Image 16
Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery - Image 21
Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery - Image 14
Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery - Image 22

Related Stories

Kia Futuron Concept

Kia Futuron Concept

Presented at the 2019 China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, the Kia Futuron Concept is an all-wheel drive SUV coupe that proposes a design direction for future electric vehicles. 
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept

The Mercedes-Benz VIsion EQS Concept is an all-electric luxury sedan that gives a preview of the design direction for the future of Mercedes-Benz models.
Kia Futuron Concept: design gallery

Kia Futuron Concept: design gallery

A set of sketches and renders that show the development of the Futuron electric SUV Coupe.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2020 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom