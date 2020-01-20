Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept: Design Gallery

A set of sketches and renders from the design process of the Vision AVTR Concept, the design study developed by Mercedes-Benz in partnership with Avatar Films and presented at the CES Show.

As the company reports, “This concept vehicle embodies the vision of Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.”

The design study is the result of a global partnership between the German carmaker and Avatr Films: the vehicle gets its inspiration from the world of Pandora and shares the focus on themes such as sustainability, respect for the environment and advanced technologies and human-machine-nature interactions.

Below are the official design images. Check back soon for the article and the videos.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)