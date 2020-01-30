Lotus launches the Evora GT410

Lotus has announcd the expansion of the Evora line-up with the second model, the GT410, which has a focus on usability and a slightly reduced price tag.

The Evora GT410 features an enhanced standard spec over the GT410 Sport, providing owners with improved usability and better comfort

Numerous features have moved from the Evora options list to become part of its standard specification. Priced The model is priced £82,900, £3,000 less than the GT410 Sport.

The new Lotus Evora GT410 is designed to be a more usable ‘every day’ car. It comes with Sparco sport seats and air-conditioning, plus a reversing camera.

A premium infotainment system with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay is now standard and includes DAB digital radio for the first time, along with further cabin sound insulation for reduced road noise.

The GT410’s door trims now feature integrated arm rests and storage bins for greater comfort and practicality. Exterior paint colour choices have been revised to include new options, including some historic shades from Lotus’ past.

The car has a revised damper rate compared with the GT410 Sport. While it still delivers an outstanding performance-oriented experience, this creates a more compliant ride for improved real-world comfort.

The Evora GT410 Sport remains the most driver-focused and lightweight choice in the Lotus Evora range. Its standard specification has also been revised; upgrades include the integration of Sparco sport seats, air-con, and a premium infotainment system including DAB digital radio, sat-nav and Apple CarPlay.

(Source: Lotus)