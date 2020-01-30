Lotus launches the Evora GT410

Production Cars 30 Jan 2020
Lotus launches the Evora GT410

Lotus has announcd the expansion of the Evora line-up with the second model, the GT410, which has a focus on usability and a slightly reduced price tag.


The Evora GT410 features an enhanced standard spec over the GT410 Sport, providing owners with improved usability and better comfort

Lotus Evora GT410

Numerous features have moved from the Evora options list to become part of its standard specification. Priced The model is priced £82,900, £3,000 less than the GT410 Sport.

Lotus Evora GT410

The new Lotus Evora GT410 is designed to be a more usable ‘every day’ car. It comes with Sparco sport seats and air-conditioning,  plus a reversing camera.

Lotus Evora GT410 Interior Design

A premium infotainment system with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay is now standard and includes DAB digital radio for the first time, along with further cabin sound insulation for reduced road noise.

Lotus Evora GT410 Interior Design Door Panel Detail

The GT410’s door trims now feature integrated arm rests and storage bins for greater comfort and practicality. Exterior paint colour choices have been revised to include new options, including some historic shades from Lotus’ past.

Lotus Evora GT410

The car has a revised damper rate compared with the GT410 Sport. While it still delivers an outstanding performance-oriented experience, this creates a more compliant ride for improved real-world comfort.

Lotus Evora GT410

The Evora GT410 Sport remains the most driver-focused and lightweight choice in the Lotus Evora range. Its standard specification has also been revised; upgrades include the integration of Sparco sport seats, air-con, and a premium infotainment system including DAB digital radio, sat-nav and Apple CarPlay.

(Source: Lotus)

Tags

Image Gallery

Lotus launches the Evora GT410 - Image 10
Lotus launches the Evora GT410 - Image 3
Lotus launches the Evora GT410 - Image 2
Lotus launches the Evora GT410 - Image 4
Lotus launches the Evora GT410 - Image 9
Lotus launches the Evora GT410 - Image 7
Lotus launches the Evora GT410 - Image 8
Lotus launches the Evora GT410 - Image 1
Lotus launches the Evora GT410 - Image 6

Related Stories

New Volkswagen Caddy: design preview (updated)

New Volkswagen Caddy: design preview (updated)

Volkswagen has released design sketches for its all-new Caddy, set to be launched in 2020.
The new Seat Leon

The new Seat Leon

Seat has presented the all-new version of its bes-selling model, focused on efficiency and advanced connectivity.
Russell Carr is new Lotus Head of Design

Russell Carr is new Lotus Head of Design

Lotus has announced the appointment of Russell Carr as Head of Design, effective from the 1st of November 2014. He will replace Donato Coco.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News


© 2004-2020 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom