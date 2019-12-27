New Volkswagen Caddy: design preview

News, Production Cars 27 Dec 2019

Volkswagen has released design sketches for its all-new Caddy, set to be launched in 2020.


The preview renders show possible configurations, combined with a lean, one-piece design.

Design elements include the slightly sloping roof line, the sculpturally shaped sides; the more strongly vertically arranged, slim LED lights at the rear (that will also appear on the passenger car version); a larger looking rear window; larger wheels, a vehicle front with a cohesive look and LED lights, a narrower radiator grille and a larger looking logo.

The commercially used versions of the new Caddy will also have a non-transparent tailgate and continue to offer swing doors as an option.

(Source: Volkswagen)

New Volkswagen Caddy: design preview - Image 2
New Volkswagen Caddy: design preview - Image 1

