Happy Holidays!

Announcements 26 Dec 2019


(Thanks to our friend Bernie Walsh for the traditional Christmas Card)

 

We wish all of you and your families happy and peaceful holidays and a great 2020!

 

We are still in a phase of transformation that has partly affected the normal scheduling in 2019. For 2020 we plan to be back at our normal pace as well as to start publishing new exclusive content, starting from January, when we’ll share an exciting project we were recently involved in.

 

Thank you all for your continued support!

 

See You in 2020!

Marco

 

Marco Traverso
Founder of Car Body Design

