2021 Volkswagen Atlas: design preview

Production Cars 17 Dec 2019

Volkswagen has released a set of design sketch renders that anticipate the look of the Atlas for the 2021 model year.


The refreshed Atlas receives a revised grille, head- and taillights, and front and rear bumpers in addition to interior upgrades and new driver-assistance and technology features.

(Source: Volkswagen)

Image Gallery

2021 Volkswagen Atlas: design preview - Image 1
2021 Volkswagen Atlas: design preview - Image 3
2021 Volkswagen Atlas: design preview - Image 2

Related Stories

Ahead of the official debut, Volkswagen has released a set of design sketch renders that preview the design direction for the eight generation Golf.
Škoda has released two design sketches offering a preview the interior design for the all-new Octavia.
A set of sketches and photos from the design development process of the all-new Land Rover Defender.

