2021 Volkswagen Atlas: design preview

The refreshed Atlas receives a revised grille, head- and taillights, and front and rear bumpers in addition to interior upgrades and new driver-assistance and technology features.
(Source: Volkswagen)
Volkswagen has released a set of design sketch renders that anticipate the look of the Atlas for the 2021 model year.
