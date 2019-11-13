Volkswagen previews ID. Space Vizzion Concept

At the Los Angeles Auto Show Volkswagen will unveil the ID. Space Vizzion, a study of a futuristic electric wagon combining an aerodynamic body with the design DNA of the ID. family.

The seventh member of the Volkswagen ID. family of concept is a wagon variat derived from the ID. Vizzion Concept sedan presented in 2018.

Thanks to the specific openings in the front end and roof sections, which optimize the air flow, the concept features a very low Cd value that allows to achieve a range of up to 590 km (WLTP) or 300 miles (EPA).

The interior combines generous space with a completely digitized cockpit that offers advanced usability.

For the cabin designers made consistent use of trims made from sustainable raw materials, such as the new AppleSkin™, an artificial leather with a proportion of residual matter from apple juice production.

The concept previews a production model planned to be released in late 2021, and expected to be offered in different versions for North America, Europe and China.

(Source: Volkswagen)