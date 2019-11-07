New Škoda Octavia: interior design sketches

Production Cars 7 Nov 2019
Škoda has released two design sketches offering a preview the interior design for the all-new Octavia.


The interior of the fourth-generation Octavia – set to debut on 11 November in Prague – is characterized  by a new multi-level instrument panel and a large central display.

Another distinctive feature is the two-spoke steering wheel, a first for the company.

Skoda Octavia Interior Design Sketch

Topped by a large, free-standing central display, the instrument panel is composed of several layers whose lines and colors reference the signature shape of the Škoda grille.

The instrument panel’s visual width emphasizes the cabin’s generous sense of space.

Skoda Octavia two spoke steering wheel design sketch render

The two-spoke steering wheel integrates buttons and scroll wheels that make for enhanced ergonomics.

In the center console, a small rocker switch has taken the place of the familiar selector lever. It uses shift-by-wire technology to electronically communicate the desired DSG transmission setting.

(Source: Škoda)

