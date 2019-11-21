Master TAD presents Audi IN Concept at the Global Grad Show

21 Nov 2019


The Master in Transportation & Automobile Design (TAD), promoted by the Politecnico di Milano University and managed by POLI.design, participated for the second consecutive year to the Dubai Global Grad Show, an event dedicated to the most innovative projects developed by students from the main design schools worldwide, presenting the Audi IN Concept.

Audi IN Concept by Master TAD

Created by a team of four students from the Master TAD – Edoardo Capi, Seyed Ruhollah Kashfi, Turgut Alkim Tutumlu, Daniel Cosmas Wamono Busima – the concept was on display from 12 to 16 November along with numerous international projects. This represented a significant opportunity for comparison and exchange that confirmed the excellence of the educational path.

Audi IN Concept by Master TAD Interior Design

Audi IN is an ambitious project centered around users with limited mobility: it was conceived to support and facilitate those persons who live every day with physical limitations. The project was started during the 9th edition of the Master with the Theme: “4 Distances: new e-form languages for future distances”.

Audi IN Concept by Master TAD Design Render

Audi IN Concept by Master TAD Design Render

Students were tasked to create virtual models for the Audi brand, focusing on the importance of electric mobility and autonomous driving systems, applying innovative, progressive styling, interpreted through the specific design DNA of the four rings marque.

Audi IN Concept by Master TAD

AUDI IN takes the necessary measures to “include the excluded ones” and to affirm their legitimate first class citizens status, and offers easy access and, more importantly, mobility independenceAudi IN Concept by Master TAD

Ausi IN Concept by Master TAD Design Team

Above: the design team – from left to right: Edoardo Capi, Seyed Ruhollah Kashfi, Turgut Alkim Tutumlu, Daniel Cosmas Wamono Busima

About the Master TAD

Always held in collaboration with major international car makers, the Master Transportation and Automobile Design trains professional designers who are able to develop their own creativity through the entire development process typical of the automobile industry: from the definition of the exterior design to the development  of the interior; the research and choice of colors and materials; the digital and physical modeling with clay.

The Master, directed by Prof. Fausto Brevi, Professor at the School of Design of the Politecnico di Milano, is open to a limited number of maximum 20 Italian and foreign students.

It is aimed at students holding a bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree in design-related fields (engineering, architecture, industrial design).

Registrations for the next edition, which will start in March 2020, are now open.

For more information about tuition fees and registration terms you can contact formazione@polidesign.net or call the number +390223995911.

You can also check the official pages at mastertad.com and polidesign.net/tad.

(Image Courtesy: Politecnico di Milano for Car Body Design)

