Kia Futuron Concept Presented at the 2019 China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, the Kia Futuron Concept is an all-wheel drive SUV coupe that proposes a design direction for future electric vehicles.

Kia teases new compact SUV and restyled Cadenza with design sketches Kia has released teaser sketches of an all-new compact SUV amd the restyled K7 model for 2020 - the Cadenza in NA markets.