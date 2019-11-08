Aston Martin reveals limited edition AMB 001 racing bike

Developed by Aston Martin and Brough Superior, the AMB 001 is a track-only motorcycle to be produced in 100 units with a price 108,000 Euros.

The AMB 001 made its debut at EICMA, the Milan Motorcycle Show and marks the beginning of the partnership between Aston Martin and Brough Superior.

Strictly limited to just 100 examples, the track-only AMB 001 combines the Aston Martin design DNA with Brough Superior’s engineering expertise.

Among the distinctive feature of the sports bike concept is a chassis configuration with a double wishbone front fork and structural carbon fibre body.

Taking their inspiration from the new series of mid-engined Aston Martin cars, the Aston Martin Design team worked on clear principles of form and function, where design and engineering had to work together, resulting in a motorcycle that is a high performance work of art.

Presented in the traditional Aston Martin Racing colours of Stirling Green and Lime Essence with Matte Black wheels, forks and brake assemblies, the AMB 001 features a sublime combination of paint and bare carbon fibre that accentuates the lines of this collectors’ item. As befits the Aston Martin and Brough Superior brands, all of the components have been specially designed using the best processes and materials, including carbon fibre, titanium and billet aluminium.

The bike boasts a strong, sculptural body form, beautifully accented by a carbon fibre fin – the design of which is derived from the side strake on Aston Martin cars – that runs along the full length of the Stirling Green tank, passing under the saddle and out onto the rear, creating a flowing form along the top of the bike. As the fin passes under the saddle it can be seen through breaks in the Oxford Tan leather pads of the hand-stitched saddle, which combines old techniques and modern technology in one swooping area that is a perfect fit for the human form.

AMB 001 has been designed to display a level of elegance that isn’t normally found on racing bikes. Beauty and power is the order of the day for this track-only racer. Aerodynamic wings attached to the cowl on the front of the bike take their direction from the S-Curve on the front of an Aston Martin, providing Aerodynamic downforce.

The AMB 001 boasts a turbo-charged output of 134 kW (180 hp) at just 180 kilos dry weight. This turbo configuration brings an incredible engine response with huge torque in a wide range of engine rpm. This is also the first time that a Brough Superior model is presented with a V-twin turbo-charged engine.

In keeping with its track-inspired pedigree, the AMB 001 is presented with ultra-lightweight Aston Martin wings, which sit under the lacquer of the bodywork on the nose and the tank. These are the same nine-micron stainless steel wings that adorn the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said: “This is what we believe a cutting-edge motorcycle should be and we are very proud to see the Aston Martin wings on a motorcycle for the first time. In addition to applying the skills we have developed for cars such as the ground breaking Aston Martin Valkyrie we have also been able to bring our special expertise in the traditional craft techniques to this project. The finished product is a truly beautiful motorcycle; a design and engineering work of art.”

“Aston Martin may be 106 years-old but the forward momentum of this company is inspiring, for every area of the business but for Design in particular.

“The same people who work on the design of our cars have worked on the AMB 001. These people are absolute experts and have delivered many of the special project cars that we have designed. Unlike at other car companies, our designers have the full breadth of experience and I think this is showcased in this aspirational bike.”

The AMB 001 is being built and hand-assembled in the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France. Just 100 examples will be made, with an MRSP of 108,000.00 EUR including 20% VAT. First deliveries are set to begin from Q4 2020.

(Source: Aston Martin)