Volvo previews fully electric XC40

Volvo has announced the upcoming launch of its very first fully electric car, characterized by a distinctive front end design without any grille.

A distinct visual identity is created by the covered front grille in body color, something made possible by the fact that an electric car needs less air flow for cooling purposes. The grille also neatly packages the sensors for the new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform.

“The roots of Scandinavian design are based on visual clarity and the reduction of element. The XC40 is a great example of this,” said Robin Page, head of design at Volvo Cars.

“Its bold, instantly recognizable design is now even sleeker and more modern in the all-electric version. Without the need for a grille we have created an even cleaner and more modern face, while the lack of tailpipes does the same at the rear. This is the approach we will explore more and more as we continue down the road of electrification.”

The electric XC40 also comes with a new Sage Green metallic color option, contrasting black roof as standard and a choice of two new 19” and 20” wheel options.

The cockpit features a brand new driver interface specifically designed for electric cars, while the interior design package features sporty styling details as well as carpets made of recycled materials.

First previewed in the electric 40.1 Concept in 2016, the battery-powered XC40 is based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which was designed from the outset with electrification in mind. The battery pack is integrated into the floor of the car without affecting interior space.

This means the wealth of suitable and functional storage space around the cabin remains in place as one of the major attractions of the XC40. An ingenious and radical new approach to interior design provides XC40 drivers with, among other things, more functional storage space in the doors and under the seats, a fold-out hook for small bags and a removable waste bin in the tunnel console.

Unique to the electric XC40, a special front load compartment (or ‘frunk’) located under the front hood provides around 30 litres of extra load space because an electric motor takes less space than a combustion engine.

Volvo Cars will reveal more details about the fully electric XC40 in the coming weeks, before it will be first shown to the public on October 16.

(Source: Volvo)