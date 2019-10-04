Volvo previews fully electric XC40

Production Cars 4 Oct 2019

Volvo has announced the upcoming launch of its very first fully electric car, characterized by a distinctive front end design without any grille.


Volvo fully electric XC40 Design Sketch

A distinct visual identity is created by the covered front grille in body color, something made possible by the fact that an electric car needs less air flow for cooling purposes. The grille also neatly packages the sensors for the new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform.

 

“The roots of Scandinavian design are based on visual clarity and the reduction of element. The XC40 is a great example of this,” said Robin Page, head of design at Volvo Cars.

Volvo fully electric XC40 Design Sketch

“Its bold, instantly recognizable design is now even sleeker and more modern in the all-electric version. Without the need for a grille we have created an even cleaner and more modern face, while the lack of tailpipes does the same at the rear. This is the approach we will explore more and more as we continue down the road of electrification.”

The electric XC40 also comes with a new Sage Green metallic color option, contrasting black roof as standard and a choice of two new 19” and 20” wheel options.

Volvo fully electric XC40 Wheel Design Sketch

The cockpit features a brand new driver interface specifically designed for electric cars, while the interior design package features sporty styling details as well as carpets made of recycled materials.

First previewed in the electric 40.1 Concept in 2016, the battery-powered XC40 is based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which was designed from the outset with electrification in mind. The battery pack is integrated into the floor of the car without affecting interior space.

This means the wealth of suitable and functional storage space around the cabin remains in place as one of the major attractions of the XC40. An ingenious and radical new approach to interior design provides XC40 drivers with, among other things, more functional storage space in the doors and under the seats, a fold-out hook for small bags and a removable waste bin in the tunnel console.

Unique to the electric XC40, a special front load compartment (or ‘frunk’) located under the front hood provides around 30 litres of extra load space because an electric motor takes less space than a combustion engine.

Volvo Cars will reveal more details about the fully electric XC40 in the coming weeks, before it will be first shown to the public on October 16.

(Source: Volvo)

Tags

Image Gallery

Volvo previews fully electric XC40 - Image 1
Volvo previews fully electric XC40 - Image 3
Volvo previews fully electric XC40 - Image 5
Volvo previews fully electric XC40 - Image 6
Volvo previews fully electric XC40 - Image 4
Volvo previews fully electric XC40 - Image 2

Related Stories

Volvo reveals US-built S60 sedan

Volvo reveals US-built S60 sedan

Volvo has revealed the new S60 mid-size sedan, that will be built in South Carolina and will be Volvo's first car without a diesel offer.
Audi RS 7 Sportback

Audi RS 7 Sportback

Based on the A7 Sportback presented in 2017, the RS 7 presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show features a 560hp 4 liter V8 engine and a number of sporty design elements.
Audi Q3 Sportback: the design

Audi Q3 Sportback: the design

Featuring a coupé inspired roofline, the Q3 Sportback is the latest addition to the Audi Q line-up.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News

Random Publications

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom