Ahead of the official debut, Volkswagen has released a set of design sketch renders that preview the design direction for the eight generation Golf.

Set to debut on 24 October in Wolfsburg, the new Golf will have a more sculpted, dynamic design.

The all-new model will feature a new range of efficient engines, enhanced suspension technology and will be equipped with new connectivity-oriented technologies and assisted driving features.

The model is expected to be launched on the market in December.

(Source: Volkswagen)