Toyota reveals new-generation Mirai Concept

At the Tokyo Motor Show Toyota will present the Mirai Concept, a study that anticipates the second-generation Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), set to be launched in 2020.


The original Mirai was launched in 2014, and was a demonstrator of the potential of hydrogen to power clean and sustainable mobility, combining a driving range with refueling time equivalent to conventional vehicles and water-only emissions.

Since then, approximately 10,000 Mirai have been sold globally.

Scheduled for launch starting in late 2020, initially in Japan, North America and Europe, the second-generation Mirai features an evolution of the FCEV technology, with improvements in the fuel cell system performance and increased hydrogen storage capacity, resulting in a 30% increase in driving range.

The vehicle has also been totally redesigned based on Toyota’s premium rear-wheel drive TNGA platform to combine greater agility and driving performance.

The Mirai Concept features a new dynamic exterior that departs from the controversial decision of the original model.

The design is characterized by generous dimensions (4,975 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width, 1,470 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,920 mm) combined with low, flowing lines, with a front-end that reinterprets the X-shaped face of the current line-up, a stretched roofline and large 20-inch wheels.

The interior, equipped with a 12.3-inch wide screen on the center console and instrument panel that embraces the driver, provides a simple, modern space.

The fuel cell system configuration using the TNGA platform also allows for five seats instead of the current-generation Mirai’s four.

Making its debut at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show, the Mirai Concept will be presented in a new exterior color (Force Blue Multiple Layers), that uses layers of color to achieve exceptional brightness and depth.

“We have worked to make a car that customers will want to drive all the time, a car that has an emotional and attractive design and the kind of dynamic and responsive performance that can bring a smile to the driver’s face,” said Yoshikazu Tanaka, Chief Engineer of the Mirai.

“I want customers to say ‘I chose the Mirai because I simply wanted this car, and it just happens to be an FCEV.’ We will continue our development work focusing on that feeling, and we hope that with the new Mirai we will be a leader in helping to realize a hydrogen energy society.”

(Source: Toyota)

