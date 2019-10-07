Suzuki Concepts for the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Suzuki has revealed a group of concept cars inspired by the ideas of fun and excitement that will be unveiled at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show.

Suzuki will display concepts and models that present it as an overall mobility brand, under the theme “WAKU WAKU SWITCH for EVERYONE: Excitement for you, excitement for everyone”.

Below is the list of concept cars set to make their public debut in Tokyo.

Suzuki Waku Spo Concept

WAKU SPO is a personal compact PHEV focused on offering fun and excitement.

The car has a compact A segment body, and features a switch that allows to change the body shape, front mask, and content shown on the dashboard.

It represents a proposal for a sharable future “small car” that can transform to meet each and everyone’s fun and excitement.

Suzuki Hanare Concept

Hanare is an autonomous driving mobile “room” where everyone can use transportation time and comfortable space effectively

In a future focused on automation and efficiency based on advanced robotics and AI (artificial intelligence), HANARE prioritizes human values of “personal connection” and “personal preferences”.

The concept offers a very comfortable and flexible interior space similar to a detached cottage (“hanare” in Japanese), and proposes fun and excitement beyond the driving experience, with flexibility to adapt to different lifestyles.

Suzuki Hustler Concept

The Suzuki Hustler Concept is a mini crossover wagon focused – again – on fun and excitement, this time connected to leisure time and adventure.

Designed to enjoy outdoor activities, the concept design is based on the ideas of playful, colorful and stylish, with added toughness and strength.

The vehicle can be customized with decals and roof wrapping that add a fashionable accent, as well as a roof rack.

Suzuki Every

The Every is concept model based on the Every mini commercial vehicle and customized to work for childrearing during outdoor events or to be used as a shelter / emergency vehicle in the event of natural disasters.

The vehicle was developed in collaboration with the baby product brand Combi Corporation.

(Source: Suzuki)