Škoda has released two design sketches that anticipate the look of the fourth generation Octavia, combining an emotional design with compact dimensions.

The design sketches show the Octavia’s flowing silhouette characterized by the coupé-like roofline. Among the distinctive elements are the new front section, large wheels and tail lights with crystalline elements.

The Octavia is Škoda’s best selling model. Originally launched more than sixty years ago, it has sold more than 6.5 million units to date.

(Source: Škoda)