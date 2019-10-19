New Land Rover Defender: Design Sketches and Process

New Land Rover Defender: Design Sketches and Process

A set of sketches and photos from the design development process of the all-new Land Rover Defender.


Below is a selection of the images released by Land Rover for the launch of its all-new Land Rover. Check the full gallery or read our previous coverage for more information on the redesign of this icon.

New Land Rover Defender Design SketchesNew Land Rover Defender Design Sketch

New Land Rover Defender Design Sketch

New Land Rover Defender Steering Wheel Design Sketch Render

New Land Rover Defender Design Sketches

New Land Rover Defender Design Process Clay Modeling

New Land Rover Defender Design Process Clay Modeling

New Land Rover Defender Design Process Clay Modeling

New Land Rover Defender Design Process Clay Modeling

New Land Rover Defender Design Process Interior Clay Model

New Land Rover Defender Design Process Interior Clay Modeling

New Land Rover Defender Design Process Massimo Frascella

New Land Rover Defender Design Process

New Land Rover Defender Design Process

New Land Rover Defender Interior Design Rendering

New Land Rover Defender Design Process Gerry McGovern

(Source: Land Rover)

Image Gallery

New Land Rover Defender: Design Sketches and Process - Image 28
New Land Rover Defender: Design Sketches and Process - Image 1
New Land Rover Defender: Design Sketches and Process - Image 17
New Land Rover Defender: Design Sketches and Process - Image 16
New Land Rover Defender: Design Sketches and Process - Image 12
New Land Rover Defender: Design Sketches and Process - Image 30
New Land Rover Defender: Design Sketches and Process - Image 36
New Land Rover Defender: Design Sketches and Process - Image 22
New Land Rover Defender: Design Sketches and Process - Image 23

