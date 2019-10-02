Car Render Challenge 2019

The 2019 edition of Hum3D’s annual car render challenge is now open for submissions. Participants can send their entries until December 4th, 2019.

(cover image: The Ultimate Ride by Piotr Chojnacki – 2nd place winner of the 2018 edition)

The Car Render Challenge has become an established yearly contest, thanks to the quality of the entries and the support of major CG sponsors that provide software licenses and other prizes to the three places plus a number of selected additional category winners.

As usual, participants have to create a car 3d model, put it into 3D environment and just “make a beautiful render”.

“There are no limits for your creative ideas: you can choose any automobile you like whether it is racing or imaginary vehicle.”

Participation is open to all 3D designers and artists.

For the complete rules and additional information you can visit hum3d.com.

(Source: Hum3d)