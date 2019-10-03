BMW X5 M and X6 M / Competition: the design

Production Cars 3 Oct 2019
BMW has revealed the M and Competition versions of the X5 and X6, powered by a 625 hp V8 engine. They will make their debut at the LA Auto Show in November.


The core of the new M- models is the 4.4 liter V8 engine, that propels the two sister-models from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds (3.8 seconds fo the Competition models).

BMW X5M Competition Design Sketch Render

BMW X5M Competition Design Sketch Render

BMW X5M Competition Design Sketch Render

Above: the BMW X5 M

BMW X6M Competition Design Sketch Render

BMW X6M Competition Design Sketch RenderBMW X6M Competition Design Sketch Render

Above: design sketch renders of the BMW X6 M

From a design point of view, the exterior design is enhanced by the usual sporty touches.

BMW X5M and X6M Competition

BMW X5M and X6M Competition

Both models feature a specific BMW kidney grille with black double bars, front aprons with a three-dimensional contouring, new aerodynamic sideview mirrors as well as gills in the front quarter panels. The dynamic looks are completed by the 21-inch wheels, the roof spoiler and the wheel-arch extensions.

BMW X5M Competition

BMW X6M Competition

The Competition models come with distinctive design highlights, among them exclusive M light-alloy wheels in 21-inch format at the front axle and 22-inch at the rear.

BMW X5M Competition

BMW X6M Competition

The interiors feature a specific cockpit design, a Head-Up display as well as new exclusive leather upholstery (Competition models)

BMW X5M and X6M Competition Interior Design Sketch Render

BMW X5M and X6M Competition Interior Design Sketch Render

BMW X5M and X6M Competition Interior Design Sketch Render

BMW X5M Competition Interior Design

BMW X5M Competition Interior Design

BMW X6M Competition Interior Design

BMW X6M Competition Interior Design

Both models are already available for order and will be launched in April 2020.

(Source: BMW)

