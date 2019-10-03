BMW X5 M and X6 M / Competition: the design

BMW has revealed the M and Competition versions of the X5 and X6, powered by a 625 hp V8 engine. They will make their debut at the LA Auto Show in November.

The core of the new M- models is the 4.4 liter V8 engine, that propels the two sister-models from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds (3.8 seconds fo the Competition models).

From a design point of view, the exterior design is enhanced by the usual sporty touches.

Both models feature a specific BMW kidney grille with black double bars, front aprons with a three-dimensional contouring, new aerodynamic sideview mirrors as well as gills in the front quarter panels. The dynamic looks are completed by the 21-inch wheels, the roof spoiler and the wheel-arch extensions.

The Competition models come with distinctive design highlights, among them exclusive M light-alloy wheels in 21-inch format at the front axle and 22-inch at the rear.

The interiors feature a specific cockpit design, a Head-Up display as well as new exclusive leather upholstery (Competition models)

Both models are already available for order and will be launched in April 2020.

(Source: BMW)