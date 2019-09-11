Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept

Concept Cars 11 Sep 2019
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept

The Mercedes-Benz VIsion EQS Concept is an all-electric luxury sedan that gives a preview of the design direction for the future of Mercedes-Benz models.


Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept

The design has the goal of connecting “rationality and emotion”. The stretched proportions are based on the “one bow” idea and the surface treatment reflects the brand’s new DNA, that makes use of clean surfaces that convey a sense of purity and elegance.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept

The continuous “lightbelt” results in a color division at shoulder level that creates the impression of a “black panel” glass landscape floating on the silver vehicle body.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept Parametric Pattern on Tail Lights

A distinctive detail is the parametric pattern defining the tail lights. It is made of 229 illuminated, individual stars – a strong brand statement.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept Design Sketch Render

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept

The digital front grille consists of a light matrix made of 188 individual LEDs that create a three-dimensional effect with seemingly free-floating lights in the form stars and pixels.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept Parametric Grille Pattern Design

The light matrix of the black-panel grille consists of 188 circuit boards, each of which carries 5 individually actuated LEDs and a single star, fr a total of 940 individual LEDs in a three-dimensional space which provide a strong sense of depth.

The original Digital Light headlamps feature two holographic lens modules which allow an almost limitless number of possible light variations.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Digital Design Detail

The holographic lens modules rotate at well over 2000 rpm. This speed suggests a static image to the human eye, and allows individual holographic images to be generated. The main module and circuit boards become invisible thanks to the high rpm, causing the 500 LEDs per headlamp to “float” in space

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept Design Sketch Render

The interior offers the first physical preview of future Mercedes-Benz models, and is equipped with the Advanced MBUX AI System.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept Interior Design

The design language of the cabin reflects the exterior and is made of flowing, sculptural lines with very clean surfaces, a minimalism underlined by the absence of physical controls, replaced by a number of touch displays. The resulting layout envelops the occupants like the deck of a boat.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept Interior Design

The light theme is also reprised with a number of LED stripes that can also be visible from the outside.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept

The concept is equipped with an electric all-wheel drive system with axle-variable torque distribution and a battery installed deep in the vehicle floor between the axles.

 

If has a total output of more than 350 kW of output and 760 Nkm of torque, which enable it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in under 4.5 seconds.

The range is up to 700 km and the battery can be recharged to 80% in less than 20 minutes.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Tags

Image Gallery

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept - Image 17
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept - Image 1
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept - Image 20
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept - Image 28
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept - Image 18
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept - Image 16
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept - Image 3
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept - Image 5
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept - Image 15

Related Stories

Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic Concept

Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic Concept

The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic is an urban mobility concept that aims at combining people moving and goods transportation thanks to its interchangeable bodies.
Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic Concept: Design Gallery

Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic Concept: Design Gallery

The official sketches, renders and design boards from the development of the autonomous vehicle concept presented at IAA CV 2018.
Hyundai teases 45 Concept

Hyundai teases 45 Concept

At the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show Hyundai wil unveil the 45, a fully-electric concept car that will give indication on the company's future EV design.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News

Random Publications


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom