The Mercedes-Benz VIsion EQS Concept is an all-electric luxury sedan that gives a preview of the design direction for the future of Mercedes-Benz models.

The design has the goal of connecting “rationality and emotion”. The stretched proportions are based on the “one bow” idea and the surface treatment reflects the brand’s new DNA, that makes use of clean surfaces that convey a sense of purity and elegance.

The continuous “lightbelt” results in a color division at shoulder level that creates the impression of a “black panel” glass landscape floating on the silver vehicle body.

A distinctive detail is the parametric pattern defining the tail lights. It is made of 229 illuminated, individual stars – a strong brand statement.

The digital front grille consists of a light matrix made of 188 individual LEDs that create a three-dimensional effect with seemingly free-floating lights in the form stars and pixels.

The original Digital Light headlamps feature two holographic lens modules which allow an almost limitless number of possible light variations.

The interior offers the first physical preview of future Mercedes-Benz models, and is equipped with the Advanced MBUX AI System.

The design language of the cabin reflects the exterior and is made of flowing, sculptural lines with very clean surfaces, a minimalism underlined by the absence of physical controls, replaced by a number of touch displays. The resulting layout envelops the occupants like the deck of a boat.

The light theme is also reprised with a number of LED stripes that can also be visible from the outside.

The concept is equipped with an electric all-wheel drive system with axle-variable torque distribution and a battery installed deep in the vehicle floor between the axles.

If has a total output of more than 350 kW of output and 760 Nkm of torque, which enable it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in under 4.5 seconds.

The range is up to 700 km and the battery can be recharged to 80% in less than 20 minutes.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)