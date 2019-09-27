Audi RS 7 Sportback

Production Cars 27 Sep 2019
Audi RS 7 Sportback

Based on the A7 Sportback presented in 2017, the RS 7 presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show features a 560hp 4 liter V8 engine and a number of sporty design elements.


Exterior Design

Compared to the standard A7 Sportback, the RS 7 Sportback has only four identical parts: the hood, the roof, the front doors and the tailgate.

Audi RS 7 Sportback Design Sketch Render

The flared wheel arches contribute to the increase width is of 1,950 millimeters (76.8 in) at the front fenders (+20mm), and are matched to 21- or 22-inch wheels with a specific design.

Audi RS 7 Sportback

At the front the Singleframe grille is broader and flatter than the A7 Sportback, with no contrasting chrome border.

Audi RS 7 Sportback

The radiator protective grille has as RS-specific three-dimensional honeycomb structure and has retained its gloss black appearance.

Audi RS 7 Sportback Front End

The new air inlets on the front end with gloss-black vertical wings are inspired from the R8, while a horizontal blade marks a distinctive downward edge to the front end.

Audi RS 7 Sportback

In side view, a low shoulder line shifts the visual emphasis downward, while the window line rises toward the rear, giving a sense of dynamism even when the vehicle is stationary.

The RS specific door sills with black inlays accentuate the impression of forward movement.

Audi RS 7 Sportback Design Sketch Render

Audi RS 7 Sportback Rear Spoiler

The rear end is characterized by the sweeping spoiler lip and strip of lights linking the main rear light. At a speed of 100 km/h (62.1 mph), a spoiler will extend from the tailgate.

Audi RS 7 Sportback Rear End

The RS exhaust system features a large, chrome-colored oval tailpipe on each side, while the RS-specific bumper has a rear diffuser in gloss black.

Audi RS 7 Sportback

Interior Design

The interior has a stripped-down look with sporty accents.  Like for the A7 Sportback, the RS 7 Sportback infotainment system is based on the MMI touch response, which can be operated like a smartphone with touch and swipe gestures: two touch displays with haptic and acoustic feedback replace the rotary push-button and many buttons from the previous model.

Audi RS 7 Sportback Interior

The asymmetric console in the center tunnel also stands out with its black-paneled look and houses a second display and a strip of buttons. It and the control panel for the lighting functions are optionally available with touch response technology.

Audi RS 7 Sportback Interior

As standard, the driver and front passenger sport seats are finished in black pearl Nappa leather/Alcantara with a rhombus pattern and RS embossing.

The two RS design packages, available in either red or gray, bring a splash of color, with contrasting stitching on the Alcantara steering wheel rim, gear lever gaiter and knee pads. Each package also features seat belt straps with colored edging and RS floor mats. Optional inlays in natural gray-brown wood or matt aluminum open up a range of possibilities for customizing the interior.

The contour/ambient lighting package brings the interior design to life in the dark and highlight the space, volume and materials.

Audi RS 7 Sportback Interior

The ambient light makes the dashboard and center console seem to float, and in the door it enhances the sense of space. The contour light traces the large lines on the center console and in the door panels and can be set to any of 30 colors.

For the first time, Audi Sport is offering the five-door grand tourer with a three-seater rear bench. The sporty four-seater design with a two-seater rear bench is still available.

The luggage compartment offers a base capacity of 535 liters (18.9 cu ft), which can be increased to as much as 1,390 liters (49.1 cu ft) with the split rear seatbacks folded down.

The long tailgate opens and closes electrically as standard, with an optional convenience key allowing it to be operated by foot gesture control.

Audi RS 7 Sportback Interior

The flat-bottomed, fully perforated RS sport leather steering wheel with new RS specific aluminum shift paddles features multifunction buttons, including the RS MODE button, which the driver can use to enable the new Audi drive select RS1 and RS2 modes. This automatically opens the RS-specific displays described above in the Audi virtual cockpit.

Technical Features

The RS 7 Sportback is powered by a 4.0 TFSI twin-turbo V8 producing 441 kW (600 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62.1 mph) takes 3.6 seconds and to 200 km/h (124.3 mph) takes 12.0 seconds.

The top speed can be extended to as much as 305 km/h with the RS dynamic package plus.

The announced base price is 120K Euros.

(Source: Audi)

Tags

Image Gallery

Audi RS 7 Sportback - Image 9
Audi RS 7 Sportback - Image 19
Audi RS 7 Sportback - Image 13
Audi RS 7 Sportback - Image 20
Audi RS 7 Sportback - Image 11
Audi RS 7 Sportback - Image 6
Audi RS 7 Sportback - Image 2
Audi RS 7 Sportback - Image 8
Audi RS 7 Sportback - Image 5

Related Stories

Audi A7 Sportback

Audi A7 Sportback

Audi has presented the new A7 Sportback, the five-door coupé with a design based on the 2009 Sportback Concept. It will be on display at the 2010 Paris Motor Show, while the market launch is expected for next fall, with prices starting at...
Audi Q3 Sportback: the design

Audi Q3 Sportback: the design

Featuring a coupé inspired roofline, the Q3 Sportback is the latest addition to the Audi Q line-up.
Kia XCeed: design story

Kia XCeed: design story

Kia has released details about the design story of the XCeed urban crossover, including a video, a set of sketches and the announcement of an upcoming design book.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom