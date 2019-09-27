Audi RS 7 Sportback

Based on the A7 Sportback presented in 2017, the RS 7 presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show features a 560hp 4 liter V8 engine and a number of sporty design elements.

Exterior Design

Compared to the standard A7 Sportback, the RS 7 Sportback has only four identical parts: the hood, the roof, the front doors and the tailgate.

The flared wheel arches contribute to the increase width is of 1,950 millimeters (76.8 in) at the front fenders (+20mm), and are matched to 21- or 22-inch wheels with a specific design.

At the front the Singleframe grille is broader and flatter than the A7 Sportback, with no contrasting chrome border.

The radiator protective grille has as RS-specific three-dimensional honeycomb structure and has retained its gloss black appearance.

The new air inlets on the front end with gloss-black vertical wings are inspired from the R8, while a horizontal blade marks a distinctive downward edge to the front end.

In side view, a low shoulder line shifts the visual emphasis downward, while the window line rises toward the rear, giving a sense of dynamism even when the vehicle is stationary.

The RS specific door sills with black inlays accentuate the impression of forward movement.

The rear end is characterized by the sweeping spoiler lip and strip of lights linking the main rear light. At a speed of 100 km/h (62.1 mph), a spoiler will extend from the tailgate.

The RS exhaust system features a large, chrome-colored oval tailpipe on each side, while the RS-specific bumper has a rear diffuser in gloss black.

Interior Design

The interior has a stripped-down look with sporty accents. Like for the A7 Sportback, the RS 7 Sportback infotainment system is based on the MMI touch response, which can be operated like a smartphone with touch and swipe gestures: two touch displays with haptic and acoustic feedback replace the rotary push-button and many buttons from the previous model.

The asymmetric console in the center tunnel also stands out with its black-paneled look and houses a second display and a strip of buttons. It and the control panel for the lighting functions are optionally available with touch response technology.

As standard, the driver and front passenger sport seats are finished in black pearl Nappa leather/Alcantara with a rhombus pattern and RS embossing.

The two RS design packages, available in either red or gray, bring a splash of color, with contrasting stitching on the Alcantara steering wheel rim, gear lever gaiter and knee pads. Each package also features seat belt straps with colored edging and RS floor mats. Optional inlays in natural gray-brown wood or matt aluminum open up a range of possibilities for customizing the interior.

The contour/ambient lighting package brings the interior design to life in the dark and highlight the space, volume and materials.

The ambient light makes the dashboard and center console seem to float, and in the door it enhances the sense of space. The contour light traces the large lines on the center console and in the door panels and can be set to any of 30 colors.

For the first time, Audi Sport is offering the five-door grand tourer with a three-seater rear bench. The sporty four-seater design with a two-seater rear bench is still available.

The luggage compartment offers a base capacity of 535 liters (18.9 cu ft), which can be increased to as much as 1,390 liters (49.1 cu ft) with the split rear seatbacks folded down.

The long tailgate opens and closes electrically as standard, with an optional convenience key allowing it to be operated by foot gesture control.

The flat-bottomed, fully perforated RS sport leather steering wheel with new RS specific aluminum shift paddles features multifunction buttons, including the RS MODE button, which the driver can use to enable the new Audi drive select RS1 and RS2 modes. This automatically opens the RS-specific displays described above in the Audi virtual cockpit.

Technical Features

The RS 7 Sportback is powered by a 4.0 TFSI twin-turbo V8 producing 441 kW (600 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62.1 mph) takes 3.6 seconds and to 200 km/h (124.3 mph) takes 12.0 seconds.

The top speed can be extended to as much as 305 km/h with the RS dynamic package plus.

The announced base price is 120K Euros.

(Source: Audi)