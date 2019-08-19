Volkswagen ID. Buggy Concept at Pebble Beach

Volkswagen ID. Buggy Concept at Pebble Beach

Volkswagen is bringing the ID. Buggy Concept to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during Monterey Car Week.


Drawing inspiration from the classic dune buggies of the 60s, the ID. BUGGY was revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Volkswagen ID. Buggy Concept

It shows  the versatility of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB): the modular design allows for the composite upper body to be detached from the MEB chassis, opening up a world of possibilities for custom vehicle production, as the original Meyers Manx kit did for the first buggies.

Volkswagen ID. Buggy Concept

The drivetrain of the I.D. BUGGY concept with zero direct emissions is made up of the electric motor integrated in the rear axle, with power electronics, a single-speed gearbox, and the high-voltage flat battery (62 kWh) arranged in the car floor to save space.

Volkswagen ID. Buggy Concept

The electric motor delivers 201 horsepower and maximum torque of 228 lb-ft from standstill, and gives the vehicle an estimated range of 155 miles on the WLTP cycle. This means that the electric vehicle can provide enough power to the rear axle, even off-road. The concept car sprints from zero to 62 mph in just 7.2 seconds. The maximum speed is electronically controlled at 99 mph.

Volkswagen ID. Buggy Concept

The lack of doors and a roof make the two-seater ID. BUGGY ready for the purest form of classic beach cruising. Off-road features include standard 18-inch wheels and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A® off-road tires (255/55 at front and 285/60 at rear), as well as solid aluminum underbody protection that ensures that the front axle and ancillaries are not damaged during off-road driving. Two robust red steel eyelets are integrated in the bumpers for towing and the reinforced windshield frame and the Targa bar provide rollover support.

Volkswagen ID. Buggy Concept Interior

Inside, the ID. BUGGY features a minimalist aesthetic and waterproof materials. A hexagonal steering wheel, wrapped with water-repellent Nappa leather, features touch controls in the crossbar, and a digital instrument cluster keeps the dash uncluttered. Despite the shortened wheelbase of the concept car, passengers have an unusually large amount of space. This is due to the ID. family’s compact electric drivetrain.

Volkswagen ID. Buggy Concept and Meyers Manx Buggy

(Source: Volkswagen)

