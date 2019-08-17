Volkswagen ID.3: video series on the design and development

Automotive Design 17 Aug 2019
Volkswagen ID.3: video series on the design and development

Volkswagen has launched a weekly video series titled”Becoming ID.”, offering a look behind the scenes of the ID.3 development. The first episode is led by chief designer Klaus Bischoff.


The new video series will reveal insights, challenges, personal experiences from the development of Volkswagen’s upcoming electric model.

In the first episode Klaus Bischoff talks about the design language and explains what new opportunities and freedom the age of electric mobility offers for automotive design.

In addition to Klaus Bischoff, more than 20 departments and people will be examined in more detail and their activities presented.

The “Becoming ID” video series will be published on Volkswagen’s own YouTube channel “Volkswagen News” on a weekly basis.

(Source: Volkswagen)

