Sasha Selipanov is new Koenigsegg Head of Design

Automotive Design 19 Aug 2019

Koenigsegg Automotive has appointed as new Head of Design Alexander (Sasha) Selipanov, former designer at volkswagen, Bugatti and Genesis as Head of Design.


Sasha, a graduate of Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, started his career at Volkswagen in 2005. In 2010 he briefly joined Lamborghini, where he contributed to the Lamborghini Huracan.

In 2014 Sasha was appointed Head of Exterior Design, Creative at Bugatti. He was responsible for the exteriors of the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo and the Bugatti Chiron.

Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo Concept Design Sketch by Sasha Selipanov

Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo Concept Design Sketch by Sasha Selipanov

In 2017 Sasha was appointed Head of Global Advanced Design at Genesis. His team worked on recent Genesis show cars: Genesis Essentia and Genesis Mint.

Sasha will also serve as the Managing Director and Chief Designer at the newly established RAW Design House in Ängelholm, Sweden. The company will offer a wide spectrum of design services to a select group of clients.

Bugatti Head of Exterior Design Sasha Selipanov

Sasha Selipanov comments on his new appointment: “This is a dream come true. I have followed Koenigsegg’s path for years and have been a huge fan of the company’s free spirit and commitment to innovation. In today’s world, Koenigsegg’s story and achievements are unparalleled; I am honored to offer my professional expertise as well as my lifelong passion for sports cars to Koenigsegg.”

Christian von Koenigsegg and Sasha Selipanov

“It shows how far Koenigsegg has progressed that we can attract talent like Sasha. I look forward to fusing the Koenigsegg way of developing and designing cars with Sasha’s experience and radical methods. I expect spectacular results” said Christian von Koenigsegg, Founder and CEO.

Sasha will start at Koenigsegg and RAW Design House in October, 2019.

(Source: Koenigsegg)

Tags

Image Gallery

Sasha Selipanov is new Koenigsegg Head of Design - Image 3
Sasha Selipanov is new Koenigsegg Head of Design - Image 4
Sasha Selipanov is new Koenigsegg Head of Design - Image 5
Sasha Selipanov is new Koenigsegg Head of Design - Image 2
Sasha Selipanov is new Koenigsegg Head of Design - Image 1

Related Stories

Koenigsegg CCX

Koenigsegg CCX – test drive

A six minutes test drive of the Koenigsegg CCX, the extreme Swedish supercar which features a 806 hp engine and a top speed of 390 km/h.
BMW designer Calvin Luk sketches the BMW Z4

BMW designer Calvin Luk sketches the BMW Z4

Australian online magazine CarAdvice.com.au has published an interview with BMW exterior designer Calvin Luk, who sketches the new Z4 and talks about car design process.
Volkswagen ID.3: video series on the design and development

Volkswagen ID.3: video series on the design and development

Volkswagen has launched a weekly video series titled"Becoming ID.", offering a look behind the scenes of the ID.3 development. The first episode is led by chief designer Klaus Bischoff.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom