McLaren teases new open supercar for Ultimate Series

The yet-named model is a two-seat, open cockpit roadster that will join the Ultimate series line of supercars that includes the P1, Senna and Speedtail.

Strictly limited to just 399 examples, the roadster will differ from both the McLaren Senna’s focus on being the ultimate road-legal track car and the Speedtail’s high-speed aerodynamic efficiency by offering the purest distillation of road-focused driving pleasure and a high sense of driver connection with the surrounding environment.

The design features classical roadster proportions, elegant sweeping lines and low-profile dihedral doors.

Conceived more for the road than the track, the new model will utilize carbon fibre construction making it the lightest car ever produced by McLaren Automotive and will be powered by a version of the twin-turbocharged V8 engine currently employed in the McLaren Senna.

Coming to market in late 2020, the new Ultimate Series model is likely to be priced between the current McLaren Senna ($958,966 USD) and Speedtail (£2.1 million GBP) models.

(Source: McLaren)