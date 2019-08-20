McLaren teases new open supercar for Ultimate Series

Special Cars 20 Aug 2019
McLaren teases new open supercar for Ultimate Series

McLaren has revealed a design rendering of an all-new Ultimate Series supercar, focused on pure, open-top driving experience.


The yet-named model is a two-seat, open cockpit roadster that will join the Ultimate series line of supercars that includes the P1, Senna and Speedtail.

McLaren Ultimate Series Roadster Supercar preview

Strictly limited to just 399 examples, the roadster will differ from both the McLaren Senna’s focus on being the ultimate road-legal track car and the Speedtail’s high-speed aerodynamic efficiency by offering the purest distillation of road-focused driving pleasure and a high sense of driver connection with the surrounding environment.

The design features classical roadster proportions, elegant sweeping lines and low-profile dihedral doors.

Conceived more for the road than the track, the new model will utilize carbon fibre construction making it the lightest car ever produced by McLaren Automotive and will be powered by a version of the twin-turbocharged V8 engine currently employed in the McLaren Senna.

Coming to market in late 2020, the new Ultimate Series model is likely to be priced between the current McLaren Senna ($958,966 USD) and Speedtail (£2.1 million GBP) models.

(Source: McLaren)

Image Gallery

McLaren teases new open supercar for Ultimate Series - Image 1
McLaren teases new open supercar for Ultimate Series - Image 2

Related Stories

McLaren reveals Speedtail testing prototype

McLaren reveals Speedtail testing prototype

The first photos of the testing prototype of McLaren's lates hypercar, which has just embarked on the real-world testing phase.
Audi R8 LMS GT2

Audi R8 LMS GT2

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed Audi Sport has revealed the Audi R8 LMS GT2, a 640 hp racecar that will compete form 2020 in the new GT2 class.
McLaren MCLExtreme 2050 Concept envisions the future of Formula 1

McLaren MCLExtreme 2050 Concept envisions the future of Formula 1

McLaren Applied Technologies has revealed a bold vision for the future of Formula 1 racing, mixing electric technologies, artificial Intelligence and mixed reality.

