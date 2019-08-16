Hyundai to reveal all-new i10 and full electric concept at Frankfurt

At the upcoming Frankfurt Show Hyundai will unveil the all-new i10 and its first full electric concept, showcasing the brand’s EV design direction.

The all-new i10

The All-New Hyundai i10 will receive its public world premiere at the 2019 IAA. The latest addition to the i-range features a new-look dynamic design, which shows a contrast between its soft surfaces and sharp lines.

Among the new features are connectivity upgrades, and a comprehensive safety package. In addition to the standard model, Hyundai will also unveil a special version of the All-New i10 at this year’s edition of IAA.

EV Concept car and future mobility

According to Hyundai, “The cars of tomorrow will become individualized living spaces.” At this year’s IAA, Hyundai Motor will illustrate its personalized in-car customer experience strategy for future electric vehicles under the banner STYLE SET FREE.

Hyundai foresees that future vehicles will offer customers more freedom to design their cars in a way similar to how people design their homes to better reflect their lifestyles. It also envisions that cars’ interiors will be more customizable during their lifecycle.

Hyundai presented the first steps of STYLE SET FREE earlier this year at CES in Las Vegas and at Milan Design Week.

At the 2019 IAA, the brand will reveal the next stage of its future mobility vision by revealing its full electric concept car, which will demonstrate how Hyundai is rethinking mobility.

In addition to the concept car, Hyundai will also be hosting a series of interactive displays to illustrate STYLE SET FREE. These include My Space, which allows visitors to interact with various materials to create a kaleidoscope effect, as well as H-Space, which offers a personalized in-car customer experience.

Hyundai’s first electric racing car

Hyundai Motorsport (HMSG) recently teased its first-ever electric racing car, designed and built at the company’s headquarters in Alzenau, Germany. HMSG will exclusively unveil the vehicle at the 2019 IAA.

(Source: Hyundai)