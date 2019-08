At the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show Hyundai wil unveil the 45, a fully-electric concept car that will give indication on the company’s future EV design.

The design study takes inspiration from the brand’s first model in the 1970s, and explores the evolution of Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

“‘Sensuous’ stands for enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design, and ‘Sportiness’ is determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions.”

(Source: Hyundai)