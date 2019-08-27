At Pebble Beach Bugatti has revealed the Centodieci, a limited edition hypercar model based on the Chiron and inspired from the EB110 supercar from the 1990s.

The Centodieci (Italian for 110) pays homage to the EB110, a model that marked Bugatti’s return with the first new model since 1956.

Set to be produced in a limited run of 10 units (all already sold out) with a price of 8 Million Euros, the Centodieci sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds, to 200 km/h in 6.1 seconds and to 300 km/h in 13.1 seconds; the top speed is electronically limited to 380 km/h.

Compared to the base Chiron, the completely redesigned Centodieci weighs 20 kg less and is powered by a revised version of the 8 liter W16 engine, delivering 1,600 hp (100hp more than the Chiron).

From the official Press Release:

Design

There are many areas in which the new special-edition Bugatti Centodieci echoes the former super sports car of the 1990s.

“The challenge was not to allow oneself to be captivated too much by the design of the historic vehicle and work solely in retrospect, but instead to create a modern interpretation of the shape and technology of that time,” says Achim Anscheidt, Head Designer at Bugatti.

The Car is even sportier and more extreme than the Bugatti Chiron and Divo hyper sports cars, yet borrows elegant and timeless characters from the La Voiture Noire.

“We faced a number of technical challenges in terms of the development and design of the Centodieci,” says Achim Anscheidt.

The EB110 is a very flat, wedge-shaped and graphically quasi two-dimensional super sports car of the late 1980s.

“Transporting this classic look into the new millennium without copying it was technically complex, to say the least. We had to create a new way of combining the complex aerothermal requirements of the underlying Chiron technology with a completely different aesthetic appearance.”

The flat, horseshoe-shaped radiator at the front reveals its depth only from the side view, with the newly developed, deep-seated front spoiler and the three-section air intakes providing a perfect match.

The front of the Centodieci drops very low. The iconic Bugatti horseshoe has been reduced accordingly, while the Bugatti logo Macaron sits on the hood, which is interrupted at the centre by a black element. “This allowed us to rekindle memories of EB110,” says Achim Anscheidt.

The optimised front section with the extended front splitter and the airflow through the hood further improve the car’s aerodynamics.

The front is subordinated to the generally low geometry of the vehicle, despite its original, predominant cooling surface. The newly developed, complex and very narrow headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights provide the perfect match. Thanks to the newly developed lighting elements, we were stylistically free in the front and rear sections to pay respectful homage to the EB110 while at the same time transposing this appealing visual reminiscence into modern technology,” says Achim Anscheidt.

“We incorporated the wedge-shaped design in the development process but we took it in a new direction,” says the designer.

Significantly smaller than the Chiron, five round air inserts – positioned in the form of a diamond – ensure sufficient air intake for the iconic 16-cylinder engine. In this way, Bugatti has brought forward the visually leaping wedge of the EB110 SS into a new millennium.

Instead of the graphic two-dimensional rear of the EB110 with its two pill-shaped tail lights, the Centodieci relies on a wide air outlet opening for more efficient engine thermals, bringing to life the flying tail light elements in graphic kinship with the EB110.

It took several months to develop solutions to ensure a balanced temperature. As in the EB110, the engine is seen behind a transparent glass surface.

The rear is formed into a single ventilation hole, characterised by the eight rear light elements, 2+2 exhaust tailpipes positioned on top of each other in a black matt anodised finish and a performance diffuser to improve downforce.

The overhanging rear wing is permanently attached in the style of the original EB110 SS. This increases the downforce. Downforce is supported by the aerodynamic tailgate and a laminar flow-optimised rear window.

(Source: Bugatti)