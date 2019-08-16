At the Monterey Car Week Acura has revealed the Type S Concept, previewing the return of the Type S performance variants and the design of the 2nd-gen TLX Type S.

After the debut on August 16 at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, the Type S Concept will then be showcased at the historic Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Concept Lawn on Sunday, August 18.

From the official Press Release:

The concept represents a fundamental step toward fulfilling Acura’s return to Precision Crafted Performance, which started with the debut of the second-generation NSX, the Type S Concept sets the stage for re-introducing Type S performance variants to the Acura line-up after a decade.

Design

The Acura Type S Concept was conceived by the Acura Design Studio in California, led by executive creative director, Dave Marek, and chief designer, Ben Davidson.

The Acura design team set out to express the essence of Precision Crafted Performance through stance and proportion, crafting a silhouette that is powerful and expressive, yet clean and cohesive.

Building on the foundational beauty and style of the Acura Precision Concept, the Type S Concept’s powerful form is characterized by a wide track and low stance, with an expansive hood that stretches forward from the A-pillars.

“We’ve been dreaming about a new performance-focused Acura concept car since the Precision Concept debuted,” said Dave Marek, Acura’s Executive Creative Director. “The Type S Concept speaks unambiguously to performance and to the essence of Acura design.”

The Type S Concept showcases new elements of Acura design including next-generation, four-lamp Jewel Eye® LED headlights, an open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille, and “Chicane” daytime running lights and taillights, both drawing inspiration from the Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype race car.

Building off its powerful stance, the Type S Concept’s front fascia reflects both form and function. Large center and side intakes are capable of supplying required airflow to a high-performance engine and brake package, with fascia detailing evolved from the NSX and Acura Precision Concept. The headlights are underscored, literally, by translucent white “Chicane” LEDs that serve double duty as running lights and turn signals.

The front fascia transitions to a side profile that communicates both power and elegance. Sheer surfaces and continually shifting angles are balanced by sharp, intersecting lines that create the impression that every surface is changing shape as it flows front to rear. Sheer side surfaces gradually open-up to muscular rear wheel arches, emphasizing the concept’s wide track.

A sharp and distinctive tail features an upswept decklid with a sharply creased centerline (drawn from the hood) and integrated forged carbon spoiler. “Chicane” LED taillights, a large rear diffuser and quad chrome exhaust outlets complete the look.

In addition to the rear decklid spoiler, forged carbon – created by bonding layers of carbon on top of one another to exceed the strength of traditional interwoven carbon – is applied to the front and rear splitters, side sills, rear decklid spoiler and multi-spoke 21-inch wheels.

A “square” 285-series summer tire setup ensures high levels of grip in the most dynamic of driving situations. All four corners feature drilled Brembo™ high-performance brakes with four-piston calipers, providing ample stopping power and an aggressive appearance.

The Concept’s bespoke “Double Apex Blue Pearl” paint reflects a liquid and electric hue that pays homage to blue Type S heritage models, including the acclaimed 2007-2008 TL Type S. “Double Apex Blue Pearl” employs Nano pigments and a color-infused clear coat that impart a sense of fluidity and motion, and enhance the paint’s luster and brilliance.

(Source: Acura)

