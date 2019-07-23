Protean Electric develops 360 degree steering wheel concept

UK company Protean Electric has developed an advanced electric-drive ‘corner module’ concept for next-generation urban mobility pods, featuring limitless 360-degree steering for maximum maneuvrability.

The Protean360+ combines the combines a 360-degree steering with an innovative suspension set-up with patent-pending quad-pivot lower wishbone design, pneumatic ride-height control and a highly efficient and powerful in-wheel electric motor.

The module’s compact size will allow an urban pod to have an entirely flat interior floor and offer easy access via front, rear and side doors.

The exceptional maneuvrability enabled by the 360-degree steering system allows the vehicle to spin within its own footprint, helping it to negotiate extremely tight urban streets and park in tight spaces with kerb-side precision.

Once stationary, its ride-height control enables the pod to ‘kneel’, dropping the vehicle entry-point to kerb level for easy loading of heavy or cumbersome loads and stepless access for passengers with impaired mobility.

(Source: Protean Electric)