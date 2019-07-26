Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey

The Petersen Automotive Museum will bring a selection of movie star cars – including the DeLorean from Back to the Future, to the Monterey Car Week.

Guests of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will have an up-close view of one-of-a-kind

The iconic vehicle on display will include the DeLorean/time machine from the classic 1985 film “Back to the Future,” the 1989 Batmobile from Tim Burton’s film adaptation of “Batman,” the 1959 “Outlaw” custom hot rod built by legendary car customizer Ed “Big Daddy” Roth and more from the museum’s wide selection of historic vehicles.

For more information about these cars and others in the Petersen Automotive Museum collection, you can visit www.Petersen.org.

(Source: Petersen Automotive Museum)