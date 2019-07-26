Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey

Automotive Design, Special Cars 26 Jul 2019
Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey

The Petersen Automotive Museum will bring a selection of movie star cars – including the DeLorean from Back to the Future,  to the Monterey Car Week.



The Petersen Automotive Museum has announced it will display seven legendary Hollywood star cars and custom hot rods at several events during the Monterey Car Week.

1999 Mach 5 Prototype

Guests of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will have an up-close view of one-of-a-kind

1989 Batmobile from Batman

The iconic vehicle on display will include the DeLorean/time machine from the classic 1985 film “Back to the Future,” the 1989 Batmobile from Tim Burton’s film adaptation of “Batman,” the 1959 “Outlaw” custom hot rod built by legendary car customizer Ed “Big Daddy” Roth and more from the museum’s wide selection of historic vehicles.

1959 Outlaw custom by Ed Roth

1946 Ford better known as Greased Lightning

1985 DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future

For more information about these cars and others in the Petersen Automotive Museum collection, you can visit www.Petersen.org.

1998 Volkswagen Beetle Shagmobile

(Source: Petersen Automotive Museum)

Tags

Image Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey - Image 1
Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey - Image 3
Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey - Image 6
Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey - Image 2
Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey - Image 5
Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey - Image 4
Petersen Automotive Museum to display movie concept cars at Monterey - Image 7

Related Stories

Robert Downey Jr. meets Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte

Robert Downey Jr. meets Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte

A promotional clip by Audi featuring a short conversation between Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte and Robert Downey Jr.
Ecurie Ecosse LM69 is a retro-modern Le Mans racer

Ecurie Ecosse LM69 is a retro-modern Le Mans racer

Scottish racing team Ecurie Ecosse has created an exclusive supercar inspired from the legendary 1966 Jaguar XJ13.
Kia XCeed: design story

Kia XCeed: design story

Kia has released details about the design story of the XCeed urban crossover, including a video, a set of sketches and the announcement of an upcoming design book.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2019 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom