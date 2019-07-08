New BMW X6: design sketches

The new X6 succeeds the first two generations, which gave origin to a brand new segment and was sold in more than 440,000 units.
The new X6 features a refreshed design, and a host of advanced powertrain and chassis technologies. The model will make its debut at the IAA Cars 2019 international motor show in Frankfurt in September.
Below we report a set of sketches and renders, pictures from the design process, and some information selected from the official release.
Exterior Design
The new BMW X6 is 26mm longer than the outgoing model (to 4,935mm) and 15mm wider (to 2,004 mm) in width. It stands 6mm lower (at 1,696mm) with a wider front track (+44mm to 1,684 mm).
The car’s wheelbase has increased by 42mm to 2,975 mm, and the new model also has a lower center of gravity than its predecessor.
For the first time the new BMW X6 is available with an optional illuminated BMW kidney grille, which forms part of the daylight running system. It is activated by opening or closing the car and functions whilst the vehicle is moving. The driver can switch off the illumination function from the iDrive Menu.
Adaptive LED headlights are standard while the optional BMW Laserlight optimizes the non-dazzling high beam function, whose range increases to around 500 meters.
The new BMW X6 comes as standard with 19-inch light-alloy wheels on Sport trim lines and 21-inch wheels on M Sport models. . The BMW X6 M50i and BMW X6 M50d come with 22-inch light-alloy wheels as standard.
Interior Design
Along with the high driving position, the interior of the X6 has been designed to give the driver the best possible overview of the road ahead and, thanks to the use of selected materials, it offers unbeatable build quality.
The new BMW X6 comes as standard with Vernasca leather upholstery, while extended BMW Individual Merino leather trim is on the options list. The standard sports seats in the new BMW X6 are electrically adjustable and heated. Multifunction seats – with a choice of features such as seat ventilation and massage function for the driver and front passenger – can be specified as an option. The model-specific kneepads on the centre console now have a new design, and special door pulls are also included.
The new BMW X6 offers a high degree of variability. The 40:20:40 split rear seat backrests can be folded down to increase boot capacity from 580 to 1,525 litres.
Standard specification for the new BMW X6 includes 2.5-zone automatic climate control, while a four-zone system can be ordered as an option. Also available as an option is the Ambient Air package, which refreshes the air inside the car by ionisation and allows the driver to choose from eight selectable interior fragrances. Another innovation is the newly developed panoramic glass roof, whose clear surface is around 83 per cent larger than on the outgoing model.
The optional Panorama glass roof ‘Sky Lounge’, features more than 15,000 graphic patterns in the glass roof to generate a display reminiscent of a starlit sky. Six colours are available for the illumination of both the Panorama glass roof and Sky Lounge.
The BMW X6 comes as standard with ambient lighting, which includes the Welcome Light Carpet. This feature illuminates the approach to the doors when they are unlocked or opened, enhancing comfort and safety when getting in and out of the car. Thermoelectric cup holders integrated into the front section of the centre console to keep drinks containers cool or warm can be ordered as an option.
Customers can specify optional glass applications for selected controls, including the transmission selector lever, the iDrive Controller, the start/stop button and the audio system’s volume control. The optionally available Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System via the Technology package comprises a seven-channel amplifier with 1,500-watt output and 20 speakers while telephony with wireless charging option allows compatible mobile phones to be charged wirelessly in the tray positioned ahead of the cup holders.
Design Process
Model variants
The new BMW X6 is available from launch in three model variants: Sport, M Sport and M Performance. Standard equipment on the Sport version includes Adaptive two-axle air suspension, a Sport leather steering wheel and aluminium detailing.
The M Sport model is distinct in that it features a dynamic design angle to the front and rear aprons. It also features the side window graphic in High-gloss Black, wheel arch trim painted in body colour, an M Sport exhaust system and M Sport brakes with blue-painted callipers. From start of production, M carbon exterior mirror caps and a carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic rear spoiler are available as optional extras.
The M Sport also adds the aerodynamics package along with the M Sport steering wheel and M-specific pedals. It also includes the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line, exclusive Aluminium Tetragon interior trim strips and an anthracite BMW Individual headliner. Interior trim strips in M Carbon Fibre are available as an option.
The M Performance model adds M Bicolour Cerium grey exterior trims, M Sport differential, Adaptive M suspension, M Seat belts and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.
More technical information is available in the press release below.
(Source: BMW)
Engines
The line-up of engines from launch includes two petrol units and a pair of diesel variants from the latest generation. Topping the X6 range is the BMW X6 M50i powered by a newly developed petrol V8, while the BMW X6 M50d features a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine and four turbochargers. The BMW X6 xDrive40i and BMW X6 xDrive30d are powered by a straight six petrol and straight-six diesel respectively, while all models come as standard with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system.
Maximum power for the BMW X6 xDrive30d is at 265hp while peak torque is 620Nm. The zero to 62mph benchmark sprint is achieved in 6.5 seconds with a top speed of 143mph. The xDrive 30d will achieve an average fuel consumption of 42.8-46.3mpg with CO2 emissions of 172-159g/km.
The BMW X6 xDrive40i delivers a maximum output of 340hp with a peak torque of 450Nm and that enables a zero to 62mph benchmark sprint of 5.5 seconds with a top speed limited to 155mph. Combined fuel consumption is between 32.8-35.3mpg with CO2 emissions of 197-181g/km.
The range-topper in the diesel line-up is the 400hp BMW X6 M50d with a whopping 760Nm peak torque. It’ll take 5.2 seconds to get to 62mph and its top speed it set at 155mph. Average fuel consumption is 39.2-40.9mpg with CO2 emissions of 190-181g/km.
The flagship BMW X6 M50i delivers 530hp with peak torque at 750Nm while the flap-controlled M Sport exhaust system fitted as standard produces an exhilarating soundtrack to match the engine’s prodigious power delivery. The eight-cylinder unit’s standout features include the pair of twin-scroll turbochargers nestled in the 90-degree angle between the two banks of cylinders. It needs just 4.3 seconds to sprint from zero to 62mph and its combined fuel consumption ranges between 26.4-27.2mpg while combined CO2 emissions come in at 243-237g/km.
|Model
|Peak Torque (Nm)
|Maximum Power (hp)
|Top Speed (mph)
|Acceleration (zero to 62mph)
|Fuel economy* (mpg)
|CO2 emissions* (g/km)
|OTR Price
|xDrive 30d
|520
|265
|143
|6.5
|42.8-46.3
|172-159
|£59,340
|xDrive 40i
|450
|340
|155
|5.5
|32.8-35.3
|197-181
|£60,320
|M50d
|760
|400
|155
|5.2
|39.2-40.9
|190-181
|£74,335
|M50i
|750
|530
|155
|4.3
|26.4-27.2
|243-237
|76,870
* All figures relating to performance, fuel consumption and emissions are provisional.
BMW xDrive: maximises traction, agility and directional stability
In particularly dynamic driving situations, the intelligent all-wheel-drive system has a rear-wheel bias. In situations that do not require all-wheel drive, power can be channelled entirely to the rear wheels in the interests of efficiency. The car’s sporting attributes are aided by the electronically controlled M differential lock at the rear axle available either individually as an option or as part of M Sport specification to deliver exceptional handling. Added to which, the controlled locking function for the rear differential maximises traction and increases the car’s ability to put down its power on rough ground. A feature of the optional xOffroad package, it also optimises traction on roads where grip levels vary between the right and left rear wheels by preventing a wheel with insufficient grip from spinning.
Top-class dynamics, comfort and off-road ability
The new X6 comes as standard with Dynamic Damper Control, which not only helps to deliver a comfortable ride, but also enhances the car’s dynamic characteristics. The driver can use the Driving Experience Control switch to select either of two settings placing the emphasis on a sporting or comfort-biased driving experience.
The Adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilisation and Integral Active Steering not only improves agility and directional stability when turning into corners but helps optimise traction when accelerating away too. The roll stabilisation system on the new BMW X6 also increases straight-line driving comfort by actively countering the vibrations triggered by bumps on one side of the road. The electromechanically operated Integral Active Steering is also available as an individual option. By turning the rear wheels in either the same direction as or the opposite direction to the fronts, depending on the road speed, it lends itself to more nimble cornering, effortless lane changes and darting through city traffic. Integral Active Steering makes light work of manoeuvring into and out of tight parking spots, while also increasing directional stability when overtaking at motorway speeds.
The new BMW X6 is available with two-axle air suspension including automatic self-levelling. Thanks to the link up with the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, the vehicle load registered by the air suspension’s sensors can also be factored into braking. The car’s height can be altered at the touch of a button in the cockpit and the driver can choose from five different modes. For example, the driver is also able to adjust the body’s ground clearance for off-road driving to a maximum 40mm above the standard setting. Another button lowers the car by 40mm below the default height in preparation for loading or unloading items. The height of the X6 above the ground can therefore be varied through up to 80mm making it significantly easier to get in and out of the car and to load and unload items from the boot. The desired vehicle ride height can also be set with the engine switched off and using the optional BMW Display Key.
The new BMW X6 is offered with an off-road package as an option and this can be identified by its rugged underguard elements at the front end. The xOffroad package includes two-axle air suspension and an electronically controlled rear differential lock to offer four driving modes: snow, sand, gravel or rocks. At the press of a button, drivers can activate the ideal settings for the vehicle’s ride height, the xDrive system, the transmission control and the DSC system’s corrective inputs. Accelerator response also adapts to the driving mode selected.
