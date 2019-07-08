New BMW X6: design sketches

The official set of design sketches and photos from the development process of the new BMW X6.

The new X6 succeeds the first two generations, which gave origin to a brand new segment and was sold in more than 440,000 units.

The new X6 features a refreshed design, and a host of advanced powertrain and chassis technologies. The model will make its debut at the IAA Cars 2019 international motor show in Frankfurt in September.

Below we report a set of sketches and renders, pictures from the design process, and some information selected from the official release.

Exterior Design

The new BMW X6 is 26mm longer than the outgoing model (to 4,935mm) and 15mm wider (to 2,004 mm) in width. It stands 6mm lower (at 1,696mm) with a wider front track (+44mm to 1,684 mm).

The car’s wheelbase has increased by 42mm to 2,975 mm, and the new model also has a lower center of gravity than its predecessor.

For the first time the new BMW X6 is available with an optional illuminated BMW kidney grille, which forms part of the daylight running system. It is activated by opening or closing the car and functions whilst the vehicle is moving. The driver can switch off the illumination function from the iDrive Menu.

Adaptive LED headlights are standard while the optional BMW Laserlight optimizes the non-dazzling high beam function, whose range increases to around 500 meters.

The new BMW X6 comes as standard with 19-inch light-alloy wheels on Sport trim lines and 21-inch wheels on M Sport models. . The BMW X6 M50i and BMW X6 M50d come with 22-inch light-alloy wheels as standard.

Interior Design

Along with the high driving position, the interior of the X6 has been designed to give the driver the best possible overview of the road ahead and, thanks to the use of selected materials, it offers unbeatable build quality.

The new BMW X6 comes as standard with Vernasca leather upholstery, while extended BMW Individual Merino leather trim is on the options list. The standard sports seats in the new BMW X6 are electrically adjustable and heated. Multifunction seats – with a choice of features such as seat ventilation and massage function for the driver and front passenger – can be specified as an option. The model-specific kneepads on the centre console now have a new design, and special door pulls are also included.

The new BMW X6 offers a high degree of variability. The 40:20:40 split rear seat backrests can be folded down to increase boot capacity from 580 to 1,525 litres.

Standard specification for the new BMW X6 includes 2.5-zone automatic climate control, while a four-zone system can be ordered as an option. Also available as an option is the Ambient Air package, which refreshes the air inside the car by ionisation and allows the driver to choose from eight selectable interior fragrances. Another innovation is the newly developed panoramic glass roof, whose clear surface is around 83 per cent larger than on the outgoing model.

The optional Panorama glass roof ‘Sky Lounge’, features more than 15,000 graphic patterns in the glass roof to generate a display reminiscent of a starlit sky. Six colours are available for the illumination of both the Panorama glass roof and Sky Lounge.

The BMW X6 comes as standard with ambient lighting, which includes the Welcome Light Carpet. This feature illuminates the approach to the doors when they are unlocked or opened, enhancing comfort and safety when getting in and out of the car. Thermoelectric cup holders integrated into the front section of the centre console to keep drinks containers cool or warm can be ordered as an option.

Customers can specify optional glass applications for selected controls, including the transmission selector lever, the iDrive Controller, the start/stop button and the audio system’s volume control. The optionally available Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System via the Technology package comprises a seven-channel amplifier with 1,500-watt output and 20 speakers while telephony with wireless charging option allows compatible mobile phones to be charged wirelessly in the tray positioned ahead of the cup holders.

Design Process

Model variants

The new BMW X6 is available from launch in three model variants: Sport, M Sport and M Performance. Standard equipment on the Sport version includes Adaptive two-axle air suspension, a Sport leather steering wheel and aluminium detailing.

The M Sport model is distinct in that it features a dynamic design angle to the front and rear aprons. It also features the side window graphic in High-gloss Black, wheel arch trim painted in body colour, an M Sport exhaust system and M Sport brakes with blue-painted callipers. From start of production, M carbon exterior mirror caps and a carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic rear spoiler are available as optional extras.

The M Sport also adds the aerodynamics package along with the M Sport steering wheel and M-specific pedals. It also includes the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line, exclusive Aluminium Tetragon interior trim strips and an anthracite BMW Individual headliner. Interior trim strips in M Carbon Fibre are available as an option.

The M Performance model adds M Bicolour Cerium grey exterior trims, M Sport differential, Adaptive M suspension, M Seat belts and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

More technical information is available in the press release below.

(Source: BMW)

