Ecurie Ecosse LM69 is a retro-modern Le Mans racer

Scottish racing team Ecurie Ecosse has created an exclusive supercar inspired from the legendary 1966 Jaguar XJ13.

The LM69 is set to be produced in a limited run of 25 unit – each one individually hand-built in the West Midlands, UK.

The supercar will meet the original 1969 FIA homologation requirements: a strict brief that was established right from the start.

The design and engineering team had to adhere to the regulations of the time, and feature only design details and technology that entered motorsport no later than early 1969.

In addition to be suitable for track use, the LM69 will also be fully road-legal.

The car is powered by a quad-cam V12 and is heavily inspired from the 1966 Jaguar XJ13. This iconic prototype, powered by a 5-litre V12, was Jaguar’s first mid-engined car – and characterized by a sensual, beautiful body.

Sadly, the XJ13 remained unraced due to a combination of internal politics and a change in sporting regulations.

So after 50 years, with the LM69 racing team Ecurie Ecosse – which won twice at Le Mans in the 1950s with Jaguar D-types – aims at answering the “What if” question, preparing the car like it would have done in the 1960s.

The Ecurie Ecosse LM69 will be officially launched at the International Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, London on 6-8 September 2019.

For more information on the car you can check the official website: www.ecuriecars.com.

(Source: Ecurie Ecosse)