At the Goodwood Festival of Speed Audi Sport has revealed the Audi R8 LMS GT2, a 640 hp racecar that will compete form 2020 in the new GT2 class.

The R8 LMS GT2 is the fourth model presented by Audi Sport for customer racing, following the versions for the TCR, GT3 and GT4 classes.

The race car has been created for a future racing category. The GT2 class will come to life in Europe and North America in 2020 and will be positioned between the existing GT3 and GT4 categories, specifically featuring cars with high longitudinal dynamics.

As Audi reports, the Audi R8 LMS GT2 was also created for Track Days and events at Race Resorts, which enjoy increasing popularity among this group of customers worldwide.

The car can already be ordered now, with a price of 338,000 euros (plus VAT).

(Source: Audi)