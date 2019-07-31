Audi Q3 Sportback: the design

Featuring a coupé inspired roofline, the Q3 Sportback is the latest addition to the Audi Q line-up.

From the official Press Release:

Exterior Design

The black grille of the octagonal Singleframe is strongly three-dimensional in design, and this makes it particularly sporty.

The same applies for the trapezoidal air inlets and the expressive bumper with its flat blade.

The coupé-like passenger cabin acts as a contrast to the distinctive attachments, which are painted in contrasting colors and thus emphasize the SUV character.

The low roofline gives way to flat D‑pillars and ends in a roof edge spoiler. As a result, the Audi Q3 Sportback appears much longer than its sister model Q3.

In addition, the SUV-coupé is almost three centimeters flatter, and thus has a more muscular appearance.

Above the wheels, strong contours draw attention to the quattro drive, which comes as standard with most engines.

Many light and shadow effects arise on the plastic-formed rear. The low window, flanked by aero trims, and the sporty bumper, which takes up the look of the air inlets, emphasize the width of the Audi Q3 Sportback.

The reversing lights contribute to this as well: they run inwards in a tapered shape, just like the flat headlights.

Audi supplies the latter in three versions up to Matrix LED technology, whose adaptive high beam intelligently illuminates the road as best suits the driving situation.

Interior Design

The Audi Q3 Sportback is 4.50 m (14.8 ft) long, 1.84 m (6.0 ft) wide and 1.56 m (5.1 ft) high; its wheelbase measures 2.68 m (8.8 ft). This results in a large and highly variable interior.

The rear seats offer space for three people. They can be moved 130 mm (5.1 in) longitudinally as standard; their backrests are divided into three sections, and their inclination can be adjusted in seven stages.

The volume of the luggage compartment ranges from 530 l (18.7 cu ft) to 1,400 l (49.4 cu ft). The loading floor can be adjusted to two levels, and the rear shelf is located beneath it. As an option, Audi will deliver an electric tailgate that can also be opened and closed with a foot motion. The front seats – electrically adjustable and heated on request – offer a sporty position and a high level of comfort. Depending on the equipment, there are sport seats with contrasting stitching and colored stripes along the side panels.

In addition, Alcantara surfaces on the instrument panel and the armrests emphasize the progressive design philosophy. In the dark, the optional contour/ambient lighting package sets lighting accents with its 30 selectable colors.

Displays and operation

The operating and display concept proves how Audi is pushing ahead with digitalization: Even the basic equipment includes a digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch screen diagonal, which the driver operates using the multifunction steering wheel. In the top-of-the-line system, MMI navigation plus, the displays appear in the Audi virtual cockpit, which offers many additional functions. A touch display measuring 10.1 inches is positioned in the center of the instrument panel. When a function is selected, it emits acoustic feedback. Just like in the brand’s full-size class models, it is surrounded by wide, high-gloss black trim. Together with the air-conditioning control unit located beneath it, the display is ergonomically tilted 10° towards the driver. On request, the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus is available with three selectable layouts, including a particularly dynamic view.

The flat menu structure is complemented by a control unit that uses natural language and can also understand free wordings. Entering a navigation destination and the MMI search are based on free text input. The system recognizes the driver’s most frequent destinations based on previous journeys, allowing it to generate suitable suggestions. When doing so, it takes into consideration statistical empirical values regarding the traffic load and time of day.

Delivery of the Audi Q3 Sportback in Europe will start in the fall. In Germany, the price for the 35 TDI S tronic is €40,200, while the 45 TFSI quattro S tronic is available from a starting price of €46,200.

(Source: Audi)