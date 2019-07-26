2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine Corvette ever

26 Jul 2019
Chevrolet has revealed the 2020 C8 Corvette, featuring for the first time a mid-engine layout and showcasing an evolution of the design DNA form the previous generation.



The C8 generation of the Corvette features a technical revolution that changes everything from both a technical and an aesthetic point of view.

As the Corvette development team explained, the main reason for switching from a front-engine to a mid-engine was to overcome the inherent technical limitations of the former, and to make a quantum leap in terms of performance, which is at the core of the car’s philosophy.

From the styling perspective, the obvious change is in the overall proportions of the car: after many generations, the new Corvette loses the iconic long hood and big dash-to-axle ratio.

The aesthetic continuity is ensured by the application of a surface language similar to that of the current C7 model: the muscular body is treated with tight surfaces and sharp, creased edges.

The exterior also retains some trademark elements like the overall design of the headlights and tail lights, as well as the removable roof panel.

The new layout allows the Corvette to achieve impressive performance figures – 0-60 mph time is under 3 seconds – and drivability, which will allow it to compete against many exclusive supercars.

On the other hand, in the model’s tradition, the Corvette price level will be kept relatively low – the entry level model will be under 60,000$ – which will maintain the “affordable supercar” status.

Below we report a set of videos that go in detail about the new Corvette features, both in terms of design and technology.

Corvette History: the mid-engine layout

C8 Corvette: full presentation

2020 C8 Corvette Reveal video

(Source: Chevrolet)

