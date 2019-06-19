Škoda Montiaq Student Concept

The sixth consecutive Student Car created by the students of the Škoda Vocational School is a pickup based on the Kodiaq.

A total of 35 apprentices from seven different career paths were involved in the development and production of the Škoda Montiaq one-off.

During the course of the project, the apprentices were supported by their instructors as well as ŠKODA experts from the Design, Production and Technical Development departments.

The name Škoda Montiaq conveys a spirit of adventure and off-road flair, combining the appeal of a contemporary lifestyle vehicle with the extraordinary everyday usability of a pickup.

The rear of the concept car bears the Škoda wordmark in individual letters – a design element introduced in Europe with the Scala and Kamiq.

The apprentices started their work on the new Student Concept Car in autumn 2018. “Building the ŠKODA MOUNTIAQ with our own hands was a unique opportunity for all of us, as we were able to use our theoretical know-how in a practical context”, said Petr Zemanec.

“We also benefited from the new connections we were able to establish with students on other career paths. We will never forget the over 2,000 hours of work we spent making our unique pickup.”

After the design was finalized, the actual production phase kicked off in January. Body and paint shop work took place simultaneously so the students could finish the vehicle in time for the May deadline.

They began by reinforcing the body. Next, they removed the roof of the Kodiaq and fashioned a rear panel for the cab as well as a new rear window and side windows.

The area behind the cab of the car features a load bed with a hidden storage compartment underneath. The students shortened and widened the doors, adjusting them to fit within the wider overall proportions of their vehicle.

The appearance of the car was rounded off harmoniously by modified bumpers at the front and rear. Running boards on the door sills and the completely redesigned rear radiate rugged appeal and underline the MOUNTIAQ’s visual presence. One of the project’s greatest challenges for the students was the integration of a fully functional tailgate.

The pickup is 4,999 millimetres long, 2,005 millimetres wide and 1,710 millimetres tall. The wheelbase is 2,788 millimetres, and the vehicle weighs in at 2,450 kilograms. For enhanced off-road capabilities, the trainees increased their one-off model’s ground clearance by ten centimetres over that of the KODIAQ SCOUT, to a full 29 centimetres. They achieved this in part by fitting 17-inch Rockstar II wheels as well as special off-road tyres with a particularly deep tread. The new wheels also increased the MOUNTIAQ’s track width by three centimetres. A muscular 2.0 TSI petrol engine delivers ample 140 kW (190 PS) of power.

The car features a raised air intake snorkel and the winch at the front, framed by a bullbar. The winch and its specially designed mount are built to withstand the most extreme stresses encountered in off-road use.

In addition to the illuminated load bed, the radiator grille, brand logo on the bonnet and engine bay all feature lighting effects as well. The front doors project a ŠKODA logo onto the road, and the pickup’s front section sports new fog lights. Other standout design features are the unique light bar on the roof and the special Sunset Orange paint finish developed by the students.

As in previous years’ Student Concept Cars, the apprentices included ingenious small details such as a glowing ŠKODA logo in the roof lining, designed by themselves, along with an integrated refrigerator, 3D-printed wheel hub ornaments and two walkie-talkies that are part of the vehicle. A special feature created by this year’s class is the logo: a car in front of a mountain silhouette. Embroidered in orange on the front seats’ backrests, it picks up the hue of the exterior paint finish as well as the colours of the orange highlights on the steering wheel and shift lever.

Additional techncial features include a new integrated funnel for the windscreen washer tank and a sound system with 320-watt speakers matched by a 2,000-watt amplifier and a 2,000-watt subwoofer.

Students and ŠKODA AUTO benefit equally from the Student Concept Car project

This year marks the sixth time in succession that particularly talented students from the ŠKODA Vocational School were given the opportunity to participate in the Student Concept Car project. As part of this project, the youngsters are able to design and then build their own vehicle – a unique chance to apply and hone the skills they’ve learned. What’s particularly exciting for the budding professionals is the close collaboration with experts from different departments such as Technical Development, Production and Design. But it’s not just the apprentices who benefit – ŠKODA too profits from their feedback and ideas during the course of the project. And once their apprenticeship is completed, the company gains superbly trained employees, as every successful student at the ŠKODA Vocational School is offered a job with ŠKODA at the end of their training.

The first ŠKODA Student Concept Car built in 2014 was a two-seater version of the ŠKODA CITIGO, named the CITIJET. It was followed by the FUNSTAR, a ŠKODA FABIA pickup, and the ATERO, a coupé based on the ŠKODA RAPID SPACEBACK. In 2017, the apprentices once again used the ŠKODA CITIGO as their basis to build the electric ELEMENT. The fifth Student Concept Car was the 2018 SUNROQ convertible concept based on the ŠKODA KAROQ.