MINI Cooper Design Contest by IAAD: the winners

Car Design Competitions, Design Schools 20 Jun 2019

IAAD – the Italian University for Design is pleased to announce the winners of scholarships for the Bachelor Degree in “Transportation Design”.


Above: the winning entry by Ulises Alonso Morales Mendoza

The contest, launched by IAAD in collaboration with MINI, focused on the reinterpretation of an iconic vehicle that has written more than a page in the history of the automotive sector: the MINI Cooper.

Above: the entry by Teeruven Vyanen

The winners are:

  • Ulises Alonso Morales Mendoza (Mexico) is the winner of a 100% scholarship
  • Teeruven Vyanen (Mauritius) is the winner of a 50% scholarship
  • Javier Martinez (Spain) is the winner of a 50% scholarship

Winners have already been contacted by IAAD’s Guidance Office in order to handle the necessary enrollment formalities.

The design by Javier Martinez

Congratulations to the winners: we wish you the best success with your future academic career at IAAD – the Italian University for Design.

Further information is available on IAAD’s official website.

(Image Courtesy: IAAD for Car Body Design)

Image Gallery

MINI Cooper Design Contest by IAAD: the winners - Image 1
MINI Cooper Design Contest by IAAD: the winners - Image 3
MINI Cooper Design Contest by IAAD: the winners - Image 2
MINI Cooper Design Contest by IAAD: the winners - Image 4

