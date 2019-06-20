MINI Cooper Design Contest by IAAD: the winners

The contest, launched by IAAD in collaboration with MINI, focused on the reinterpretation of an iconic vehicle that has written more than a page in the history of the automotive sector: the MINI Cooper.
The winners are:
- Ulises Alonso Morales Mendoza (Mexico) is the winner of a 100% scholarship
- Teeruven Vyanen (Mauritius) is the winner of a 50% scholarship
- Javier Martinez (Spain) is the winner of a 50% scholarship
Winners have already been contacted by IAAD’s Guidance Office in order to handle the necessary enrollment formalities.
Congratulations to the winners: we wish you the best success with your future academic career at IAAD – the Italian University for Design.
Further information is available on IAAD’s official website.
(Image Courtesy: IAAD for Car Body Design)
Comments