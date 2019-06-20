MINI Cooper Design Contest by IAAD: the winners

IAAD – the Italian University for Design is pleased to announce the winners of scholarships for the Bachelor Degree in “Transportation Design”.

The contest, launched by IAAD in collaboration with MINI, focused on the reinterpretation of an iconic vehicle that has written more than a page in the history of the automotive sector: the MINI Cooper.

The winners are:

Ulises Alonso Morales Mendoza (Mexico) is the winner of a 100% scholarship

(Mexico) is the winner of a Teeruven Vyanen (Mauritius) is the winner of a 50% scholarship

Javier Martinez (Spain) is the winner of a 50% scholarship

Winners have already been contacted by IAAD’s Guidance Office in order to handle the necessary enrollment formalities.

Congratulations to the winners: we wish you the best success with your future academic career at IAAD – the Italian University for Design.

Further information is available on IAAD’s official website.

(Image Courtesy: IAAD for Car Body Design)