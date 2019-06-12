Lexus Jet Concept featured in “Men In Black: International”

The latest movie in the Men in Black franchise features a futuristic Jet designed by Lexus with its current design DNA.

The movie by Sony Pictures, which had its premiere yesterday (June 11th), features a futuristic jet design – the Lexus QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer Jet.

The fictional piece of technology has morphing capacilities and at the push of a button it turns into a “standard” 2020 Lexus RC F sport coupe.

A distinctive styling element is the spindle grille that boldly defines the entire front end.

While Lexus released a full specifications “fictional” sheet, we prefer to omit it in order no to make any spoiler.

To learn more about “Men in Black: International”, which makes its debut in the U.S. theaters on June 14, you can visit MeninBlack.com.

(Source: Lexus)