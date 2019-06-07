Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Concept

Lamborghini has presented the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, an unconventional concept combining the performance of a sportscar with off-road capabilities.



The Sterrato concept is based on the Huracán EVO with the same 5.2 liter naturally-aspirated engine producing 640 hp, while the overall dynamic behaviour is controlled through the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) from the Huracán EVO.

The system features  predictive logic, and controls the four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, modified suspension and torque vectoring systems.

The design of the Sterrato aims at expressing the car’s offroad capabilities: the ground clearance is heightened by 47 mm, with the car’s front approach sharpened by 1% and the departure angle enhanced by 6.5%.

The wheel track is enhanced front and rear by 30 mm, with 20” wheels on balloon tires set into new wide-body wheel arches with integrated air intakes, giving the Sterrato a commanding presence.

Specially-developed larger tires with increased side walls improve the asperity absorption and grip. Wide, rugged, open shoulder blocks for self-cleaning qualities, provide excellent off-road surface adherence with improved traction and braking and are highly damage resistant.

The car is fitted with underbody reinforcements and body protection, including a rear skid plate that acts as a diffuser.

Aluminum reinforcements are integrated within the front frame and covered with an aluminum skid plate, with aluminum-reinforced side skirts.

Special protective composite bodywork includes stone-deflecting protection around the engine and air intakes and mud guards in hybrid materials of carbon fiber and elastomeric resin.

An off-road LED light package is comprised of a roof-mounted LED light bar and LED bumper lights with flood function.

A specially-designed interior trim reflects the sporty off-road character of the Sterrato, featuring a new lightweight titanium roll cage, four-point seatbelts to the new carbon bi-shell sports seats, and aluminum floor panels.

Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, commented  “Lamborghini’s R&D and design teams are constantly exploring new opportunities and delivering the unexpected as a core characteristic of our DNA, challenging possibilities while inspired by Lamborghini brand heritage.”

1974 Lamborghini Urraco Rally Bob Wallace

Above: the 1974 Lamborghini Urraco Rally modified by Bob Wallace (source: Wikipedia)

The Lamborghini Jarama and Urraco of the 1970s already explored the potential for combining Lamborghini’s high performance and off-road capabilities. Lamborghini’s test driver Bob Wallace modified the two models to create desert-going high performance sports cars, the Jarama Rally from 1973 and the Urraco Rally from 1974.

(Source: Lamborghini)

